Foot Locker kicks off its Thai journey, stepping into youth-driven sneaker scene

Image via Foot Locker Thailand.

Foot Locker, the renowned speciality athletic retailer based in New York, launched its first store in Thailand, targeting the youth demographic and aiming to invigorate the sports shoe/sneaker market. The announcement came from Deepak Tomar, country general manager and director of MAP Active Adiperkasa, the official licensee for Foot Locker in Thailand, who revealed the store’s opening in the Siam Center last Friday. The retail space spans over 1,321 square metres.

With this launch, Foot Locker marks its 33rd store in Southeast Asia, joining its substantial outlets in the Philippines and Singapore.

Tomar revealed that the sportswear, sneakers and lifestyle clothing market in Thailand is worth 30 billion baht and is steadily growing.

“In the post-pandemic era, consumers are re-engaging in group activities, sports and live sporting events, necessitating the latest gear from top brands. Coupled with the enduring popularity of streetwear and a robust youth community, this is the opportune moment for Foot Locker to introduce its Power Store concept, the biggest store type of Foot Locker.”

Tomar highlighted that Foot Locker has already garnered considerable recognition among Thai consumers, particularly the younger generation and sneaker enthusiasts who have been keenly anticipating its Thailand debut. He expressed confidence that the recently opened store will receive a positive response, revealing plans for a second Foot Locker store to open this December at The Emsphere, close to The Emporium on Sukhumvit Road. Over the next three years, the company plans to open 8-10 Foot Locker stores in Thailand, although specific investment details were not disclosed.

Foot Locker’s product range includes over 2,000 athletic items, almost a third of which are exclusive or limited-edition items. The store also stocks toy brands and caters to teenagers, university students, and customers aged between 14 and mid-30s.

“We temporarily slowed expansion due to the impact of the pandemic on the retail sector. However, Foot Locker now intends to resume its expansion efforts, focusing on the burgeoning Southeast Asian market, with Thailand being a pivotal destination due to its vibrant retail market and tourist destination.”

MAP Active Adiperkasa has been operating in Thailand for the past two decades, distributing and marketing a variety of fashion, athletic, and toy products. Some of the brands in its portfolio include New Balance, Aldo, Dr Martens, Nine West, Hasbro, and Moose.

The Thailand subsidiary falls under PT MAP Aktif Adiperkasa Tbk in Indonesia. Currently, the group generates US$1.5 billion in sales across Southeast Asia, to double this figure to US$3 billion within the next three years by expanding its licensing agreements with global brands, including New Balance, Aldo, and Foot Locker, in the region, reported Bangkok Post.

