Easy e-receipt scheme may not boost Thai tourism says hotel association

The recently introduced Easy E-Receipt scheme, aimed at boosting tourism spending by offering tax rebates, may fall short of its goal, according to hotel operators. Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, Thai Hotels Association (THA) president, argues that the scheme might instead push eligible individuals towards purchasing consumer products.

She highlighted that a significant number of hotels and airlines are yet to adopt the digital tax system required for the scheme, thus limiting its effectiveness. The scheme, which was approved just last month, may not be beneficial for the tourism industry as it was rolled out after the busy new year holiday period.

The majority of people likely to use the tax rebate will do so to buy consumer products instead, said Marisa. She also pointed out that domestic tourists typically start planning their travels in March and April, well beyond the scheme’s expiration date.

As such, she suggests that a few more months’ extension of the programme might stimulate more domestic trips. The THA president also emphasised the need for the scheme to encourage all 16,000 registered hotels across the nation to transition to the electronic tax system, promoting greater convenience and transparency.

Suksit Suvunditkul, president of THA’s southern chapter, voiced his concerns about the scheme’s efficacy, particularly in Phuket where domestic guests only constitute 5% of total tourists during the high season. He expressed doubts about the number of Thais likely to visit Phuket for this privilege, given that many tourists have already made their bookings for January and February.

Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation President, revealed that hotels are required to pay an entry fee of 25,000 baht to connect to the Revenue Department’s online tax system. This fee, he argued, is seen as exorbitant by many independent hotels in Pattaya, hence discouraging them from participating in the programme, which ends on February 15.

Only large hotels or those under international brands are likely to join the scheme, Supornsahasrungsi noted, adding that the government should devise a more attractive plan to encourage business operators to shift to the e-receipt system, as many still prefer using paper invoices, reported Bangkok Post.