DITP promotes sustainable food innovation at THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2023

Food booth at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia, Image via Facebook

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has launched the “Future Food Experience+” initiative at the THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2023 exhibition, with a focus on promoting sustainable food innovation. This is achieved through brainstorming workshops, displays of advanced food technology, and fostering connections between manufacturers.

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, director-general of DITP, explained that the concept of future food revolves around caring for the world through meals while striving to achieve food security and environmental sustainability. He added, “Innovation helps create new raw materials for food that reduces environmental impact, tastes good, and offers health benefits.”

Future food is seen as a global trend, with Thai future food product exports reaching 129 billion baht in the previous year.

The event allows attendees to discover a variety of future food products, such as protein and alternative meat, clean-label foods, plant-based proteins, functional and free-form products, sustainable packaging, superfoods, and future food technologies. Solutions for sustainable food systems are also explored.

To generate interest among participants, special activities have been organised.

“Future Food Ideation” offers a chance to engage in brainstorming sessions using food design thinking techniques to stimulate deep thought. Attendees also have the opportunity to taste future food menus crafted by expert chefs using ingredients from startups and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Another activity, “Future Food System Synergies”, aims to enhance collaboration and employs techniques related to future food experiences and deep interactions to engage participants.

A networking event has been organised to promote collaboration among stakeholders in the future food sector. Startups and leading companies in the industry can present their ideas and establish connections for future collaboration at the event.

DITP has also set up a future food market at the exhibition, allowing attendees to fully immerse themselves in the world of future food. This area showcases future food products from Thai and international exhibitors, including plant-based foods, innovative food, alternative proteins, functional foods, natural ingredients, and organic products, reports Bangkok Post.