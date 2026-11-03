Delivery giants sue Thai regulator over commission fee controls

Two major delivery platforms have sued Thailand’s Trade Competition Commission (TCCT) over proposed rules requiring companies to explain how they calculate commission fees and justify any increases, arguing that the regulator is exceeding its legal powers.

The lawsuits, reported yesterday, November 2, follow the TCCT’s approval of draft regulations covering ride-hailing and on-demand delivery platforms.

Under the proposal, platforms with sales of at least 500 million baht would have to disclose how their gross profit (GP) fees, or commissions charged to businesses using their services, are calculated. They would also need to provide reasons and supporting evidence whenever they raise these fees.

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The proposed rules are open for public consultation from October 21 to November 20, with the TCCT expecting them to take effect by December.

Although the commission insists it is not attempting to control prices, the two companies argue that the proposed requirements go beyond its powers under Thailand’s Trade Competition Act 2017.

The proposal has also raised concerns among legal and technology policy experts.

Thitat Chavisschinda, a law lecturer at the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), said higher commission fees do not automatically mean a company has violated competition laws.

He argued that intervention before a formal ruling should be based on preliminary evidence of a possible violation, clear urgency and measures proportionate to the problem. He also warned that excessive intervention could discourage innovation and impose unnecessary costs.

The US-based Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) raised similar concerns, warning that restricting platform fees could effectively turn the TCCT into a price regulator and discourage investment in innovation.

The think tank instead recommended addressing suspected violations individually under existing competition laws.

The lawsuits mark the first reported legal challenge by platform businesses questioning the TCCT’s regulatory powers, potentially setting a precedent for how Thailand oversees its digital economy.

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