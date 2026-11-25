CP All will close all of its remaining 7-Eleven stores in Cambodia on December 25, ending its five-year venture in the country. The company told the Stock Exchange of Thailand about the decision yesterday, November 24.

In its filing, CP All said its Cambodian stores would stop operating under mutually agreed terms with the US-based owner of the 7-Eleven trademark rights. The filing gave no other reason for the exit.

CP All had 112 stores at the end of June 2025, then 63 at the end of March 2026, 39 at the end of June and 23 on September 30, which is a fall of almost 80% in about 15 months.

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The Bangkok Post and Cambodia Investment Review linked the closure to a consumer boycott of Thai brands in Cambodia, which began after the border clashes between the two countries in July 2025 escalated into deadly fighting.

MGR Online reported that the long border closure also made it harder to restock the Thai-made goods that filled many of the chain’s shelves, but CP All itself did not blame the boycott in its filing.

According to the Bangkok Post, Makro, the wholesale chain in which CP All holds a stake through CP Axtra, is not affected by the closure.

CP All entered Cambodia through its wholly owned subsidiary, CP All (Cambodia), which signed a 30-year master franchise with 7-Eleven, Inc. in 2020 and opened the first store in Phnom Penh in August 2021. Thailand remains the company’s main market, with more than 16,000 7-Eleven stores.

Other convenience chains are still growing in Cambodia. South Korea’s GS25 opened its first Cambodian store this month and plans more than 500 outlets over the next decade, while Emart24 arrived in 2024 and Circle K also operates in the country.

Trade between the two countries has been under pressure since the crossings closed in mid-2025. In July 2025, Thai instant noodles and snacks had disappeared from shelves in Koh Kong following the border closure. This pushed Cambodian traders towards Vietnamese goods.

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