Commerce Ministry plans to expand GI product list to boost sales

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 08:50, 12 February 2024| Updated: 09:08, 12 February 2024
60 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Aiming to boost sales from geographical indication (GI) products to 60 billion baht (US$1.6 billion) by 2024, the Commerce Ministry is set to expand the GI product list by an additional 20 items this year. Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisunpang highlighted the plan as a strategy to enhance the competitiveness of the agricultural sector.

By utilising GI as a tool, it is hoped to add value to crops with geographical or cultural significance, subsequently leading to job creation and income generation for Thai farmers.

Currently, the number of GI-registered products stands at 198, a figure that the ministry intends to increase. The attention will be particularly directed towards promoting agricultural products as raw materials and items that can be transformed into finished goods, Napintorn stated.

“Last year GI sales amounted to 50 billion baht (US$1.39 billion) and in 2024 the target is 60 billion.”

Related news

Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, director-general of the Intellectual Property Department, revealed that the Tak avocado is the latest addition to the GI registration. This marks the fourth GI product for the province, following Tak granite mortar, Pae Jor Khaew Maesod bean, and Hom Thong Phob Phra banana.

The Tak avocado, grown in the mountainous regions of the province, benefits from its proximity to various rivers and creeks, ensuring year-round cultivation. The fertile soil provides proper drainage, absorption, and essential nutrient content, resulting in the avocado’s unique sticky texture, rich taste, and aromatic scent, reported Bangkok Post.

Vuttikrai further elaborated on the plans post-GI registration.

“The department plans to establish quality control systems, support continuous marketing channels, and create added value for the products. This involves providing knowledge to producers, entrepreneurs, and relevant local entities, with a focus on direct collaboration with those involved in GI product production.”

The department also plans to conduct data surveys for product and area selection, including provinces that have not received promotional support in the past year, to assess the potential for registering new GIs.

Business NewsEnvironment News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Stark Corporation’s interim CEO detained amid corporate scandal investigations

Published: 09:37, 11 February 2024

BioThai urges caution over EU’s eased restrictions on gene-editing crops

Published: 09:08, 11 February 2024

West Thailand: Massive operation to save forests from devastating blaze

Published: 12:05, 10 February 2024

The realities of PM2.5 in Thailand revealed by ‘Check Dust’

Published: 13:31, 09 February 2024