Commerce Ministry plans to expand GI product list to boost sales

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Aiming to boost sales from geographical indication (GI) products to 60 billion baht (US$1.6 billion) by 2024, the Commerce Ministry is set to expand the GI product list by an additional 20 items this year. Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisunpang highlighted the plan as a strategy to enhance the competitiveness of the agricultural sector.

By utilising GI as a tool, it is hoped to add value to crops with geographical or cultural significance, subsequently leading to job creation and income generation for Thai farmers.

Currently, the number of GI-registered products stands at 198, a figure that the ministry intends to increase. The attention will be particularly directed towards promoting agricultural products as raw materials and items that can be transformed into finished goods, Napintorn stated.

“Last year GI sales amounted to 50 billion baht (US$1.39 billion) and in 2024 the target is 60 billion.”

Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, director-general of the Intellectual Property Department, revealed that the Tak avocado is the latest addition to the GI registration. This marks the fourth GI product for the province, following Tak granite mortar, Pae Jor Khaew Maesod bean, and Hom Thong Phob Phra banana.

The Tak avocado, grown in the mountainous regions of the province, benefits from its proximity to various rivers and creeks, ensuring year-round cultivation. The fertile soil provides proper drainage, absorption, and essential nutrient content, resulting in the avocado’s unique sticky texture, rich taste, and aromatic scent, reported Bangkok Post.

Vuttikrai further elaborated on the plans post-GI registration.

“The department plans to establish quality control systems, support continuous marketing channels, and create added value for the products. This involves providing knowledge to producers, entrepreneurs, and relevant local entities, with a focus on direct collaboration with those involved in GI product production.”

The department also plans to conduct data surveys for product and area selection, including provinces that have not received promotional support in the past year, to assess the potential for registering new GIs.