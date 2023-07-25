Chiang Mai targets Saudi tourism boom with ‘THAILAND MEGA FAIR 2023’

Image by Foto_iM from Getty Images

A wave of visitors hailing from Saudi Arabia is anticipated by several agencies in Chiang Mai, as plans are set in motion to execute a roadshow this year, within the Middle Eastern nation. The aim of the event is to reinforce mutual cooperation and entice more tourists to visit Thailand.

Yesterday’s meeting was led by the deputy governor, Weerapong Rithrod, and focused attention on the forthcoming roadshow event, dubbed “THAILAND MEGA FAIR 2023 Discover Thailand”. The purpose of the roadshow is to boost the Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) industries within this northern province of Thailand.

The planning and execution of the roadshow, which is scheduled for Dec 13-16, is a joint initiative of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Index Creative Village, and other relevant agencies. Together, they are working in unison with Saudi Arabia to expand and strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia is viewed as a potential growth market, particularly given the Saudi Vision 2030. The nation’s growing needs and demands in terms of health, wellness, recreation, and tourism present viable business opportunities for Thai businesses.

Currently focusing on revitalising its tourism sector which has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Chiang Mai is hinging its hopes on the roadshow as a potential solution for attracting Saudi tourists. It is recommended that the local authorities and businesses join forces to develop a marketing strategy devised to captivate Saudi visitors. This strategy should acknowledge high-spending tourism trends and emphasize local products and services.

Thailand is a much-preferred vacation destination for Saudis, particularly during the Ramadan fasting month, post-Ramadan, and amidst year-end festivities. Approximately 30% of visiting Saudis belong to the health and wellness sector, with an average trip expenditure of 80,000 baht per head.

Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha’s official visit to Saudi Arabia last year led to normalised relations between the two countries, reports Bangkok Post.