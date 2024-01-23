Changan Automobile targets selling 20,000 EVs in Thailand this year

Photo courtesy of Pattarapong Chatpattarasil

With positive optimism about the electric vehicle (EV) market in Thailand, Changan Automobile, a renowned manufacturer based in Chongqing, China, has set an ambitious plan. The company aims to sell 20,000 EVs in Thailand within this year and has designated the nation as its strategic export hub.

Shen Xinghua, who chairs Changan Auto Sales (Thailand), revealed that the Thai government’s national development plan has a goal, aiming for 30% of all vehicles manufactured in Thailand to be EVs by the year 2030. However, Changan anticipates that this target might be achieved in 2027, three years ahead of the government’s schedule, given the rapid progress in EV development and the growing awareness among drivers.

The launch of Changan’s EVs in the Thai market has been met with enthusiastic response from consumers within just four months, according to Shen. The company’s unique designs and advanced technologies are expected to drive sales of at least 20,000 EVs in the country during this year.

Shen mentioned the company’s consideration of introducing extended-range EVs in the Thai market. This technology, he stated, could ease motorists’ concerns regarding the limitations of charging stations, as it increases the driving range of EVs.

Changan Automobile secured approval from the Board of Investment for its EV project worth 8.86 billion baht. The company has ambitious plans to commence the sale of EVs from its Rayong plant this year, targeting to export 200,000 vehicles from the production facility. The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction occurred on November 8 of the previous year.

Shen highlighted that Changan Automobile unveiled its “Vast Ocean Plan” at the Shanghai Motor Exhibition in April of the previous year. Under this strategy, Thailand is envisioned to serve as a key bridge. The company plans to utilize Thailand as a comprehensive base for production, research and development, procurement of spare parts, sales, and logistics.

Flagship EV

At the Motor Expo in Thailand in November of the previous year, Changan Automobile showcased its Deepal S07 and Deepal L07, the company’s flagship EV SUV and sedan respectively. The response was overwhelming as they received more than 3,000 orders, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













Shen recently presided over the opening of the latest Changan showroom operated by Galax Automotive. Dedicated to showcasing Changan’s Deepal EV cars, the Deepal Galax Rama2 showroom marks a strategic collaboration between Galax and Infinite Automobile, a subsidiary of AAS Group.

Infinite Automobile, an authorised dealer of Changan Automobile, has played a significant role in bringing these revolutionary EVs to the Thai market. The company, a state-owned enterprise headquartered in Chongqing, China, is gaining a strong foothold in the region.