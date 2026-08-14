Central Pattana reports strong Q2 2026 results as core business reaches new high

Central Pattana plc reported strong Q2 2026 results, with total revenue of 13.1 billion baht, up 8% year-on-year, and net profit of 4.75 billion baht, up 10% year-on-year, supported by continued growth across its core business.

The company’s core business reached a new high for the fourth consecutive quarter, reflecting stronger performance from new shopping centre openings, asset enhancements, tenant mix optimisation, higher footfall, and stronger tenant sales.

Central Pattana also maintained a solid financial position, with a record-high dividend payment of 2.40 baht per share and a further reduction in its net debt-to-equity ratio.

The company continues to advance its expansion plans under the concept of “The Ecosystem for All,” with new mixed-use developments, hotels, offices, residential projects, and landmark destinations supporting growth across its portfolio.

Naparat Sriwanvit, chief finance officer and president of hotel and office businesses at Central Pattana plc, said the Q2 performance reflected the strength of the company’s core business.

“Our Q2 performance reflects the strength of our core business. Our core business continued to achieve a new record-high revenue for the fourth consecutive quarter, driven by the openings of new shopping centres, asset enhancement of existing malls, and tenant mix optimisation to better serve customer needs.

“These contributed to higher footfalls and stronger tenant sales. Through effective portfolio management, the company has continued to deliver business growth while maintaining a strong financial position and providing record-high returns to shareholders through dividend payments.

“These achievements reinforce Central Pattana’s role as Thailand’s leading place maker, creating destinations that drive economic growth and enhance quality of life in a sustainable way.”

Growth across retail-led mixed-use business

The latest results reinforced the strength of Central Pattana’s retail-led mixed-use model, with growth across shopping centres, residential projects, offices, and hotels.

Two new landmark developments are supporting growth in high-potential cities. Central Khonkaen Campus, which opened on May 20, is positioned as a lifestyle destination for the new generation while supporting Khon Kaen’s education and economic district.

Central Northville, which opened on July 3, is described as Thailand’s first outdoor-inspired indoor shopping centre. The project introduces a lifestyle concept that combines nature, wellness, and everyday living.

PHYLL KHONKAEN recorded a strong response during presales, selling out 100% within three days and generating more than 1.6 billion baht in sales.

The response reflected demand for quality residential development in a prime location and reinforced Khon Kaen’s potential as one of Thailand’s key new growth markets.

Central Park Offices continued to attract major global companies. Deutsche Bank, one of Germany’s leading global financial institutions, recently selected Central Park Offices as the location of its new Thailand headquarters.

The move reflected confidence in the project and reinforced the Silom to Rama IV district as Thailand’s premier financial district.

The hotel business also continued to expand through GO! Hotel Khon Kaen Campus and GO! Hotel Nakhon Sawan, both of which received a strong response after opening.

Located next to Central shopping centres, the hotels operate under the “Get, Set, GO, Happy” concept and target tourists, business travellers, and younger guests seeking convenient and affordable travel experiences.

Central Pattana also announced CenTRal cENtrAL, a new global youth culture landmark in the heart of Siam Square.

Awards and international recognition

Central Pattana continued to receive recognition at national and international levels.

At the Retail Asia Awards 2026, the company won two major awards for the third consecutive year. Central Park received “New Mall of the Year – Thailand,” while Central Krabi received “Eco-Friendly Mall of the Year – Thailand.”

The awards reflected the company’s success in developing new landmarks and setting sustainability standards in Thailand.

Central Pattana was also listed in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 and the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Southeast Asia.

The company received three human resource management awards, including seventh place for Best Workplaces Thailand 2025, recognised by Great Place to Work.

It also received the “2025 Outperforming Enterprises Thailand” award from the 100 Outperforming Enterprises Awards organised by Hewitt Consulting, and the Gold award, the highest level, at the Thailand People Management Award 2025.

The Thailand People Management Award was organised by the Personnel Management Association of Thailand in collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, and the Thai Listed Companies Association.

Central Pattana also received “Most Honored Company” recognition at the Corporate & Finance Awards, The 2026 Extel Asia Executive Team Awards.

Multipurpose halls in Central shopping centres nationwide received 10 “MICE Standard Venue” awards at MICE Standards Day 2026.

Supporting Thailand’s festive economy

Central Pattana highlighted its leadership in Thailand’s festive economy through major campaigns and nationwide events.

The Grand Grand Sale 2026 campaign helped stimulate spending while supporting Thailand’s economy and tourism.

Thailand’s Pride Celebration 2026 also strengthened the country’s position as a leading Pride destination and supported Thailand’s bid to host World Pride 2030.

Sustainable growth under ‘The Ecosystem for All’

Central Pattana continues to drive sustainable growth under “The Ecosystem for All” model through the Better Futures Project 2026, now in its fifth year.

The project is carried out in collaboration with UNDP, the government, and partners to develop young Thai people into leaders of change through learning, action, and innovation.

The initiative supports progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and creates shared value for people, communities, and the environment.

By the end of Q2 2026, Central Pattana operated 45 shopping centres, comprising 43 Central shopping centres, including 17 in Bangkok and surrounding areas, 25 in other provinces, and one in Malaysia, as well as Esplanade and Mega Bangna.

The company also operated 16 community malls, with a total net leasable area of 2.4 million square metres.

Its wider portfolio included 11 office buildings, 13 hotels, and 52 residential projects, covering both high-rise and low-rise developments.

Press Release