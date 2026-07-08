Central Pattana and Mitsubishi Estate unveil CenTRal cENtrAL at Pathumwan intersection

Central Pattana Public Company Limited and Mitsubishi Estate have unveiled CenTRal cENtrAL, a next-generation mixed-use development at Pathumwan intersection, designed to strengthen Siam Square’s position as a Global Youth Culture Destination.

The project has a total value of more than 11 billion baht and is being developed under the concept Young. Bold. Global. It will bring together retail, workplace, hospitality, and social public spaces to support young talent, creative entrepreneurs, international visitors, and Bangkok’s wider creative economy.

CenTRal cENtrAL will include Cutting-Edge Retail, scheduled to open in Q2 2027; a Future-Ready Workplace, scheduled to open in Q4 2027; and 25hours Hotel, which will make its Thailand debut in Q1 2029. The hotel brand is known for playful luxury hospitality with a strong local character and is currently present in only 13 cities worldwide.

The development will also introduce more than 3,400 square metres of social public space through CenTRal Future Makers, a platform designed to work with new talent and creative entrepreneurs to create cultural experiences.

Supporting the future of Siam Square

Chanavat Uahwatanasakul, president and chief executive officer of Central Pattana, said major global cities often have districts that serve as centres for young people and creative culture, and that Siam Square holds that role for Bangkok.

“For more than six decades, Siam Square has helped shape culture and has been a space where generations of people have had the confidence to think, create and express themselves.

“Today, we are committed to supporting the next stage of Siam Square’s development as a ‘Global Youth Culture Destination’, a place where young people, creators, entrepreneurs and people from around the world can live, work, visit and grow together.”

He said the project aligns with Chulalongkorn University’s long-standing intention to develop Siam Square as a place that continues to create value for society.

Chanavat added that CenTRal cENtrAL will represent “The Future of Siam Square” and form part of Central Pattana’s vision to help elevate Bangkok as a world-class city.

“We are pushing the boundaries of what a retail-led development can do, from a place people visit to a place that shapes how a new generation lives, works, creates and contributes to the city.”

He said the project reflects a collaboration between Central Pattana and Mitsubishi Estate, one of Japan’s leading urban developers with more than a century of experience. Both companies share a vision for future urban development that connects people, businesses, and communities while supporting sustainable growth.

Masanori Iwase, senior executive officer of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., said the company has helped shape cities for more than 100 years through long-term vision, integrated urban development, and strong partnerships.

“We believe Bangkok is one of Asia’s most dynamic cities, and Siam Square holds a unique position at the heart of its creative energy.

“Through this partnership, we hope to bring our global expertise in city-making to help shape the future of this district while creating lasting value for Bangkok and future generations.”

Young. Bold. Global.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer of Central Pattana, said world-class cities are often defined by strong youth culture districts, such as Harajuku in Japan, Seongsu in South Korea, Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, and Shoreditch in London.

For Bangkok, he said Siam Square plays that role.

Central Pattana is developing CenTRal cENtrAL as a global magnet for young mindsets, bringing together global young mindsets, global talent, and global affluent travellers.

The CenTRal Future Makers platform will support new talent and creative entrepreneurs in developing new ideas. The project’s public space will support art, performance, fashion, music, sport, food, and emerging cultures, while also connecting Siam Square with Ratchaprasong and centralwOrld to help create a stronger network of districts for Bangkok.

A platform for first-time retail and cultural experiences

Isareit Chirathivat, head of leasing at Central Pattana, said Siam Square has long been a place where new trends begin, local brands grow, and global brands build awareness with Thai consumers.

He said people visit Siam Square not only to shop, but also to find inspiration and discover new ideas before they reach the wider market.

Central Pattana aims to bring a new “First Ever” phenomenon to Siam Square, including First Time in Thailand, First Test in Market, and First Concept in Asia experiences.

Through the Cutting-Edge Retail concept, which will feature more than 300 brands, CenTRal cENtrAL is positioned as Bangkok’s first emerging brands platform, where commerce and culture overlap.

The project will support pop-up retail, cultural activations, new Asian brands, and fresh experiences on repeat visits. Its food and beverage offer will bring together new global food cultures and popular neighbourhood cafés from across Bangkok, along with sport, active lifestyle, hobby, and culture brands gaining momentum internationally.

Design shaped by Siam Square’s fashion identity

Juthatham Chirathivat, head of business and design development at Central Pattana, said the project is intended to become a new Bangkok landmark and a new image of the city on the global stage.

The architecture is designed around the concept “Fabric of the Future,” inspired by Siam Square’s long connection with fashion. The movement and form of fabric are translated into the building façade, combining contemporary architecture with the memory of the place.

She said another key feature is Social Theatre, designed as a public gathering space where people can express creative energy and take part in activities.

Project information

CenTRal cENtrAL is located on a 7-rai plot at Pathumwan intersection and has a total gross building area of 141,000 square metres.

The project comprises a retail component with more than 300 brands, scheduled to open in Q2 2027; an office building, scheduled to open in Q4 2027; and a hotel, scheduled to open in Q1 2029.

Central Pattana said the distinctive name CenTRal cENtrAL reflects the project’s unconventional brand identity and the courage to think differently. The repetition of the word “central” also reflects the charm of the Thai language while reinforcing the location’s role as a centre of youth culture and one of Bangkok’s key urban centres.

Target groups

The project is positioned as a Global Magnet for Young Mindsets.

Its target groups include Global Young Mindsets, defined not only by age but by the courage to think differently, experiment, and create. This includes artists, creators, entrepreneurs, and a new generation driving the creator-led economy.

The project also targets Global Talent, including start-ups, technology professionals, creative industries, and other high-potential sectors.

For Global Affluent Travellers, the debut of 25hours Hotel in Thailand is expected to attract high-quality, high-spending visitors and support Bangkok’s economy and tourism sector.

The power of the location

The project’s catchment covers more than 1.2 million people, including residents, office workers, students, and communities connected to creativity, art, and sport around Siam Square.

The area welcomes more than 50 million visitors per year and benefits from mass transit access, as well as nearby office buildings, hotels, and educational institutions.

The project is also expected to generate regular traffic from its 12-storey office building, designed to accommodate about 2,500 office workers, and the 349-room 25hours Hotel, which will attract affluent travellers from around the world.

Project highlights

Social Theatre will serve as the heart of the project and a public gathering space for art, performance, and creative activities. It will be open for people to express themselves and test new ideas, supported by an immersive LED experience.

Skyline Theatre will be an elevated public space with panoramic rooftop views, a public garden, cafés, and dining destinations. It is designed as a place to pause, gather, and connect while offering a new perspective over the Pathumwan intersection.

The Urban Ground, Designer Maison, The Wardrobe, Passion Field, and Motion Ground will provide flexible retail spaces inspired by Siam Square’s shophouse culture. These areas will support pop-up culture and fast-changing trends across fashion, lifestyle, sport, and gadgets.

They will also create opportunities for Thai brands, emerging brands, young designers, and brands from across Asia to test ideas and present new concepts.

The project will also introduce new food and café concepts, bringing together global food culture and popular neighbourhood cafés from across Bangkok. Highlights include Social Haus, an all-day dining zone for urban lifestyles; Friend Table and Join Joy, dining and mingling hubs; and a rooftop café within Skyline Theatre.

CenTRal cENtrAL is designed to strengthen Siam Square’s role as a youth culture district, while supporting Bangkok’s creative economy, tourism, and future urban development.

Press Release