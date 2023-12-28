Centara Hotels marks 2023 as year of significant growth

Photo courtesy of Centara Hotels & Resorts (Facebook)

Noteworthy strides have been made by Thailand’s premier hotel operator, Centara Hotels & Resorts, in the past year. The chief executive, Thirayuth Chirathivat, marks this year as a year of significant accomplishment for the company, capitalising on the revived travel and hospitality industry to fortify Centara’s status and ensure a robust and sustainable future, reports Bangkok Post.

With a rich 40 years history, Centara, renowned for its family-oriented Thai hospitality, has had an impressive year. The launch of three new hotels, the inauguration of its first Japanese property, a significant executive appointment, a brand refresh, and a collection of accolades have propelled Centara closer to its five-year objective of entering the top 100 global hotel operators by 2027, according to Thirayuth.

He also stated…

“With the addition of multiple hotels, the refreshed Centara Life brand and the arrival of newly appointed chief operating officer Michael Henssler, we are perfectly placed to accelerate our development. We also won a series of prestigious awards, reaffirming our confidence that we are moving in the right direction,”

Additionally, the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin commemorated a century of operations. This year, the company added three new establishments, with a total of 899 rooms, bringing its overall portfolio to 95 hotels and resorts, either operating or in development.

The new additions include Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, a towering 33-storey city property marking Centara’s first venture into Japan; Centara Ubon, the inaugural hotel in the northeastern gateway city of Ubon Ratchathani; and Centara Ayutthaya, a novel all-purpose leisure and lifestyle destination situated next to the Central Ayutthaya mall.

The company also underwent rebranding, with Centra by Centara transforming into Centara Life, showcasing a vibrant and appealing new brand identity.

In addition to these significant milestones, Centara has been recognised with numerous awards. The annual “Thailand 50” report by Brand Finance named Centara Grand, the flagship five-star brand, as the “Strongest Brand in Thailand”.

The Investment Analysts Association Awards for Listed Companies 2022-23 honoured Thirayuth as “Outstanding CEO”, Gun Srisompong as “Outstanding CFO”, and Central Plaza Hotel Plc, Centara’s parent company, with the “Best Investor Relations” award.

Centara was also acknowledged as “Best Employer – Thailand 2023” in the Kincentric Best Employers Awards and received sustainability certification from Vireo SRL.

