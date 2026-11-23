Japanese and Chinese carmakers have assured the Thai government that their vehicles can safely run on E20 petrol and B20 diesel, and promised to continue production in Thailand.

Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said he would take their request for more electric vehicle charging stations to the transport and energy ministers.

Ekniti, who is also the finance minister, spoke at Government House today, November 23, after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met executives from carmakers including Toyota, Isuzu, Mitsubishi, BYD, MG and Great Wall Motor.

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He said the automakers confirmed they would keep investing in Thailand, use it as a base for production and exports, and bring Thai suppliers into their supply chains.

The executives thanked the government for raising the excise tax on imported electric vehicles, which they saw as fairer to carmakers producing in Thailand.

On November 3, the Cabinet approved raising the tax on fully imported battery electric vehicles from 10% to 35%, and on imported range-extended models from 15% to 35%, from January 1, 2027, while electric vehicles made in Thailand stay at 2%.

According to Ekniti, the carmakers confirmed that all their vehicles can use E20 and B20, which they described as safe after many years of development, and they want both fuels developed further. The government promotes the two blends as clean, locally made energy that supports growers of sugar cane, cassava and oil palm.

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Owners of older cars face a limit, as the Thai Automotive Industry Association has said cars made before 2008 cannot run on E20 or B20. A three-month excise tax cut of 5.60 baht a litre on E20 and 5.50 baht a litre on B20 runs from October 28 to January 27, 2027.

The carmakers also asked for investment promotion, and Ekniti said more chargers could be built in Bangkok and the provinces once he has discussed the request with the two ministers.

The meeting comes as a draft fuel plan that could end gasohol 91 sales in 2027 goes through public consultation until November 27. Anutin said on November 11 that the government has set no date to phase out gasohol 91 or 95.

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