Have it Your Way: Burger King Thailand flips the script with digital makeover for loyal fans

Burger King Thailand is focusing on digital transformation to accommodate shifts in consumer behaviour and bolster brand loyalty. According to General Manager Tanawat Damnernthong, the company has significantly escalated its budget for digital assets this year and intends to continue this trend into the next.

Tanawat says the primary objective of this substantial investment is to strengthen the company’s infrastructure, making it capable of serving customers through innovative channels.

“Efforts are being made to future-proof the brand, ensuring it remains adaptable to emerging solutions such as smart device-based food ordering and augmented reality.”

Tanawat further explained that consistent investments have been made towards their proprietary mobile application, with a significant upgrade taking place in the first quarter of this year.

Burger King Thailand has introduced a “self-pick-up” channel, which Tanawat claims has seen double-digit growth since its inception. The company’s self-ordering kiosk, which features a user-friendly interface and integrates loyalty programme features and membership services, is set to launch in the next two months. The goal is to deploy these kiosks in a third of Burger King’s 106 outlets across Thailand.

“We can gain deeper insights into our customer profiles through this initiative. Armed with this knowledge, we can tailor enticing offers that boost customer visit frequency or entice them back with special promotions.”

Tanawat believes that apart from increasing sales through regular memberships, ordering via kiosks also helps reduce labour costs. He mentioned that in South Korea and Singapore, Burger King has over 60% of digital sales via kiosks, delivery, and its dedicated application.

“There’s no reason why Thailand can’t follow suit.”

Digital Services

To familiarise more customers with its digital services, Burger King Thailand has introduced cashless payment options at 10 Burger King establishments in urban lifestyle hubs such as Thong Lor, Sukhumvit, and Ratchadapisek.

“With our digital initiatives, we anticipate that Burger King’s digital channel sales will contribute 50% of the total next year, up from the current 30 to 40%.”

According to Tanawat, the company has reintroduced the Black and Pink Burger, a menu item that was once a sensation. This revival is a response to the dynamic shifts in consumer behaviour, which now encompass a wide array of preferences and needs, reported Bangkok Post.

He believes that today’s consumers are constantly seeking innovation and are willing to invest in products and services that cater to their unique needs.

“The reintroduction of the Black and Pink Burger is expected to generate a positive reception once more, driving increased sales and expanding the customer base, especially among the younger generation.”

Asserting the brand’s commitment towards becoming the most cherished brand for individuals of all genders and age groups, Tanawat stated that through the introduction of various trendy marketing strategies, Burger King has achieved remarkable success, increasing its customer base by more than 50% in the first eight months of this year.

