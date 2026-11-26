Black Friday 2026 lands on Friday 27 November, and Thailand is already geared up for it. Central is running a four-day sale of up to 90% off across 43 branches nationwide, the big online platforms are lining up their own deals, and the banks are stacking cashback on top. Here is where the deals are, and how to shop them without falling for a fake discount.

When is Black Friday 2026?

Black Friday always falls on the Friday after the American Thanksgiving, which this year is Friday 27 November 2026. Cyber Monday, the online-focused follow-up, is Monday 30 November.

In practice the sales do not wait for the day itself. Many shops and platforms open their offers a few days earlier and keep them running through the weekend, so the whole stretch from the last week of November is worth watching.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the malls: Central Black Friday 2026

Central is the headline act on the high street. Its Black Friday 2026 campaign runs from 27 to 30 November across Central department stores and Esplanade Ratchada, 43 branches in total nationwide, with discounts advertised at up to 90%.

The markdowns span fashion and lifestyle, beauty, sport, IT, mobile and gadgets, and leading restaurants. On top of the straight discounts, Central is layering a two-step voucher deal. Spend 3,000 baht at participating stores, with at least 1,000 baht per receipt, and you get a 300 baht e-voucher to use on a following purchase of 2,000 baht or more. Diners get a smaller version, spend 1,000 baht at participating restaurants, with at least 200 baht per receipt, and receive a 100 baht e-voucher for a return visit of 500 baht or more.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are loyalty perks too. Central says more than 500,000 points are up for grabs across the campaign, and The1 members can earn an extra 1,000 points for spending 3,000 baht per receipt at participating fashion stores. One thing to keep in mind: the 90% figure is a ceiling, not the standard. The deepest cuts apply to selected items and clearance lines, so treat it as the best case, not the average.

Online: Lazada, Shopee and Cyber Monday

The online platforms run their own late-November sales, often branded around Black Friday or payday, so it is worth opening the Lazada and Shopee apps directly to see the live dates and vouchers for your cart.

A word on timing. For local sellers, the 11.11 sale earlier in the month usually carries the biggest platform vouchers, while Black Friday tends to be stronger for international brands and global stores. Cyber Monday on 30 November leans towards electronics and online-only deals, so if you are after a gadget, it can be worth holding out those extra few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your card can do some of the work too. Major banks including KBank, SCB, Krungsri and Bangkok Bank partner with the platforms for extra discounts or cashback on credit and debit cards during the sales. These usually come with a minimum spend and a limited number of uses, so check the terms before you count on one.

How to tell a real discount from a fake one

The single most useful habit is to know the normal price before the sale starts. Note what an item costs in the weeks beforehand, or use a price-history tool, so you can judge the deal against its usual price rather than the slashed “original” figure on the tag.

ADVERTISEMENT

That matters because some sellers quietly raise a price before a big sale so the discount looks larger than it is. Check the seller’s rating and recent reviews as well, especially for electronics, where low-quality listings tend to surface on the busiest days.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the discount is real, make it go further by stacking vouchers. Platform vouchers, seller vouchers and free-shipping vouchers can often be combined, but the best ones run out fast, so collect them in the days before the sale and build a wishlist so checkout is quick when the clock starts.

What to check before you pay

Read the fine print on any voucher, since most carry a minimum spend and an expiry date, and the headline “up to 90%” rarely applies to the thing in your basket. On marketplaces, weigh price against warranty and authenticity, as an official store or LazMall listing may cost a little more than a third-party seller but comes with more protection.

Finally, compare the real total at checkout, after shipping, vouchers and any card discount, across the platforms you use. The lowest sticker price is not always the lowest price you actually pay.

Black Friday rewards the shopper who planned ahead, not the one who panics at midnight. Know your prices, line up your vouchers, and the four days to 30 November can genuinely save you money.

Source

Related news