Binance TH pauses crypto transfers, says Thai funds safe after hack

Binance TH, the Thai cryptocurrency exchange run by Gulf Binance, has temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals of digital assets for a security check after a cyberattack on the global Binance exchange on Thursday, October 29.

The company said today, October 30, that its customers’ assets are safe and that trading and its other services are running as normal.

In its statement, Gulf Binance said Binance TH keeps its offline storage, known as cold wallets, separate from and independent of Binance’s wallets, and operates as its own legal entity with its own system for holding customer assets.

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It called the suspension a precaution and said deposits and withdrawals would reopen as soon as its specialist team finishes a detailed security review, but it did not give a date.

Gulf Binance is a joint venture between Gulf Innova, an affiliate of Gulf Energy Development, and Binance Capital Management, part of the Binance group, and it holds Thai licences to run a digital asset exchange and brokerage under the supervision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of publication, the SEC had issued no public statement on the incident.

Binance estimated the impact of the attack at about US$6.3 billion, while the blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis put the theft at roughly US$5.9 billion when it happened, according to CoinDesk, making it the largest crypto theft on record.

Matichon put the losses at close to 200 billion baht. Binance said its first findings point to a compromised laptop belonging to a DevOps engineer, which gave the attacker access to a service container to submit unauthorised withdrawals, and that it had found no sign of a leak of wallet private keys.

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Binance suspended withdrawals on multiple networks as a precaution, and its co-CEO, Yi He, said the exchange would cover all hacking losses from its SAFU emergency fund, worth about US$1 billion in bitcoin, and from company funds.

Stablecoin issuers froze about US$3 billion of the moved assets in total, including nearly US$1.57 billion in USDT frozen by Tether and more than US$800 million in USDC frozen by Circle.

The security firms Blockaid and TRM Labs pointed to North Korea, and TRM Labs named the TraderTraitor group, but Binance has not said who carried out the attack. Bitcoin fell 4.8% to below US$77,000 on Thursday, while BNB, the token linked to Binance, dropped 8%, CoinDesk reported.

Thailand’s last major exchange breach came to light in July, when the SEC filed a criminal complaint against Bitkub over the alleged concealment of a 2021 hack worth about 1.7 billion baht; Bitkub has said its customers’ assets remained intact.

Traders with Binance TH accounts can still trade, but they cannot send crypto into or out of the platform until the review ends. People who use the global Binance app face that exchange’s own pause on withdrawals over several networks, which Binance said will be lifted once the security issue is resolved, and Binance.US, a separate exchange, said it was not affected.