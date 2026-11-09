Bank of Thailand orders banks to tighten cyber defences after overseas attacks

The Bank of Thailand has ordered banks to tighten their cyber defences after IT failures and cyberattacks hit financial institutions abroad, and it called the IT chiefs of every bank to a meeting this morning, November 9.

The central bank said services at Thai banks have not been affected and that emergency drills for key payment systems will continue.

Suwannee Jatsadasak, the central bank’s deputy governor, said it was following the overseas incidents closely but did not name the institutions involved. Banks must keep their systems up to standard and regularly practise emergency plans, while the central bank and lenders assess the risk and adjust their preparations.

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Governor Vitai Ratanakorn told The Standard that attacks on Thailand had increased over the past one to two weeks amid a global rise, but that Thailand had so far defended against them. He said people did not need to panic, rush to withdraw money or stock up on food.

The central bank says the bank apps, transfers and payments that foreign residents and tourists use alongside Thais are working normally.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday, November 8, that cyber threats had spread to Asian countries and that he had told all relevant agencies to prepare.

Today, National Security Council Secretary-General General Chaipruak Doungprapat said the government had stepped up monitoring of important systems after attacks in several European countries, and called it a precaution rather than a sign of a serious attack on Thailand.

Chaipruak said the council would work with the National Cyber Security Agency and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, ask private firms to review their safeguards, and inform the public if the situation changed.

Separately, Binance TH temporarily suspended crypto deposits and withdrawals for a security review after the global Binance exchange was hit by a cyberattack on October 29, which Binance estimated at about US$6.3 billion.

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