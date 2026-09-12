Bank of Thailand and lenders tighten customer checks against illicit money

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 12, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Bank of Thailand and lenders tighten customer checks against illicit money | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bank of Thailand

The Bank of Thailand is tightening checks on customers under a new framework agreed with 11 financial-sector associations, announced on September 10. Governor Vitai Ratanakorn said the Framework for Safeguarding the Financial Sector from Illicit Activities aims to stop criminals exploiting the financial system.

The central bank said participating firms will strengthen know your customer, customer due diligence and enhanced due diligence requirements. High-risk cash transactions face closer scrutiny. Technology-based detection of unusual transactions also forms part of the package.

They include the Thai Bankers’ Association, the Association of International Banks and the Government Financial Institutions Association. The Thai E-Payment Trade Association, the Thai Association of Foreign Exchange and Financial Services and six non-bank lenders’ associations make up the rest. Bloomberg reported that together they span banks, non-bank lenders, payment providers and money changers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The central bank said the measures also cover a database of high-risk individuals, linked to the Central Fraud Registry. Industry-wide operational guidelines on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism sit alongside it. So do financial literacy initiatives delivered through community networks.

The central bank set out what that registry does in a separate release in 2024 on mule accounts. It said the system lets banks share financial transaction information across the banking sector. The aim is to support investigations and freeze the accounts of suspected individuals.

The central bank said participating organisations must also weigh what the preventive measures do to legitimate customers. That includes the effect on access to financial services, on fair competition and on innovation, not only on stopping illicit activity.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Articles
Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 12, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
Latest Thailand News
Bank of Thailand and lenders tighten customer checks against illicit money | Thaiger Business News

Bank of Thailand and lenders tighten customer checks against illicit money

50 seconds ago
House committee presses crackdown on foreign nominee property in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

House committee presses crackdown on foreign nominee property in Pattaya

31 minutes ago
Backhoe frees wild elephant from Rayong septic pit | Thaiger News

Backhoe frees wild elephant from Rayong septic pit

1 hour ago
Police hold Surin instrument maker over 24 python carcasses | Thaiger Crime News

Police hold Surin instrument maker over 24 python carcasses

2 hours ago
Phuket Jewish New Year event cut to 700 after Thai concerns | Thaiger News

Phuket Jewish New Year event cut to 700 after Thai concerns

3 hours ago
Police arrest two over Red Line cable theft in Taling Chan | Thaiger Crime News

Police arrest two over Red Line cable theft in Taling Chan

4 hours ago
TransNusa launches Bali-Phuket flights with full first service | Thaiger Tourism News

TransNusa launches Bali-Phuket flights with full first service

5 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 12 September: heavy rain in 29 provinces, Bangkok 24-34°C | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 12 September: heavy rain in 29 provinces, Bangkok 24-34°C

7 hours ago
Patong restaurant owner says takings fell to 700 baht as Israeli customers vanish | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong restaurant owner says takings fell to 700 baht as Israeli customers vanish

11 hours ago
From law school to AV star, Rurutan earns 100m yen a month publishes business book | Thaiger Entertainment

From law school to AV star, Rurutan earns 100m yen a month publishes business book

15 hours ago
Expat left baffled by traditional Thai tea bag packaging | Thaiger News

Expat left baffled by traditional Thai tea bag packaging

18 hours ago
Off-plan or completed condo in Thailand: which should you buy? | Thaiger Property

Off-plan or completed condo in Thailand: which should you buy?

20 hours ago
Tsutaya Bookstore sets October 20 opening for first Thai branch at One Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Tsutaya Bookstore sets October 20 opening for first Thai branch at One Bangkok

20 hours ago
Pathum Thani bank robber burns getaway car after 1.5m baht heist | Thaiger Crime News

Pathum Thani bank robber burns getaway car after 1.5m baht heist

21 hours ago
Ex-teacher dies in Bangkok prison before child rape appeal ruling | Thaiger Crime News

Ex-teacher dies in Bangkok prison before child rape appeal ruling

21 hours ago
Hong Kong man falls to death after alleged extortion in Nonthaburi | Thaiger News

Hong Kong man falls to death after alleged extortion in Nonthaburi

22 hours ago
Abbot scandal won’t hurt Ayutthaya tourism, minister says | Thaiger Tourism News

Abbot scandal won’t hurt Ayutthaya tourism, minister says

22 hours ago
Canadian man to be deported after sexual assault of saleswomen in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Canadian man to be deported after sexual assault of saleswomen in Bangkok

22 hours ago
Thailand overtakes Vietnam to regain 2nd place in ASEAN aviation | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand overtakes Vietnam to regain 2nd place in ASEAN aviation

23 hours ago
Temple table to be destroyed after abbot&#8217;s sex tape leak | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Temple table to be destroyed after abbot’s sex tape leak

23 hours ago
Girl, 4, becomes organ donor in Chiang Mai, giving two patients a new chance at life | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Girl, 4, becomes organ donor in Chiang Mai, giving two patients a new chance at life

24 hours ago
Motorcycle bomb blasts police pickup in Pattani, suspect still at large | Thaiger Crime News

Motorcycle bomb blasts police pickup in Pattani, suspect still at large

1 day ago
Ayutthaya ex-abbot denies embezzlement but admits romantic relationship | Thaiger Crime News

Ayutthaya ex-abbot denies embezzlement but admits romantic relationship

1 day ago
Missing girl found safe in Bangkok after travelling alone for 16 days | Thaiger Bangkok News

Missing girl found safe in Bangkok after travelling alone for 16 days

1 day ago
Food prices in Thailand push 32.8% of poll respondents to eat less | Thaiger Economy News

Food prices in Thailand push 32.8% of poll respondents to eat less

1 day ago
Back to top button