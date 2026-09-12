Bank of Thailand and lenders tighten customer checks against illicit money

The Bank of Thailand is tightening checks on customers under a new framework agreed with 11 financial-sector associations, announced on September 10. Governor Vitai Ratanakorn said the Framework for Safeguarding the Financial Sector from Illicit Activities aims to stop criminals exploiting the financial system.

The central bank said participating firms will strengthen know your customer, customer due diligence and enhanced due diligence requirements. High-risk cash transactions face closer scrutiny. Technology-based detection of unusual transactions also forms part of the package.

They include the Thai Bankers’ Association, the Association of International Banks and the Government Financial Institutions Association. The Thai E-Payment Trade Association, the Thai Association of Foreign Exchange and Financial Services and six non-bank lenders’ associations make up the rest. Bloomberg reported that together they span banks, non-bank lenders, payment providers and money changers.

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The central bank said the measures also cover a database of high-risk individuals, linked to the Central Fraud Registry. Industry-wide operational guidelines on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism sit alongside it. So do financial literacy initiatives delivered through community networks.

The central bank set out what that registry does in a separate release in 2024 on mule accounts. It said the system lets banks share financial transaction information across the banking sector. The aim is to support investigations and freeze the accounts of suspected individuals.

The central bank said participating organisations must also weigh what the preventive measures do to legitimate customers. That includes the effect on access to financial services, on fair competition and on innovation, not only on stopping illicit activity.

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