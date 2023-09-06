Bangkok gems and jewelry fair targets 3 billion baht in trade value

Image courtesy of Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair, Facebook

The 68th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair, a global hotspot for buyers, importers, and visitors, commenced yesterday with an anticipated attendance of over 30,000 international guests. The fair, held at the Plenary Hall of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) until Sunday, is projected to amass a trade value surpassing 3 billion baht, stated Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) at the Ministry of Commerce.

Jointly spearheaded by the DITP and the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), the fair is underpinned by support from more than 15 public and private trade organisations. ” It is an international trade fair, serving as a testament to Thailand‘s strength in the global gems and world-class jewellery trade industry. The remarkable success it has achieved over the past 40 years firmly establishes Thailand’s prominence in this field,” Phusit expressed.

He further highlighted that this year’s fair has attracted significant interest from both exhibitors and visitors, with participation from over 1,100 companies in 2,400 booths across Halls 1-8 at QSNCC. This is the highest participation rate since 2018. ” The fair is expected to welcome more than 30,000 buyers, importers, and visitors from around the world,” Phusit added, positioning the fair among the top five major trade fairs in the industry. Over the past four decades, the fair has been instrumental in bolstering Thailand’s exports of gems and jewellery.

Thailand’s status as a central regional hub for trading gems, coupled with its expertise in enhancing the quality of coloured gemstones and internationally recognised craftsmanship, have been key contributors to the industry’s success. In 2022, gems and jewellery emerged as the country’s ninth-largest export, garnering over US$8 billion (284.1 billion baht) in revenue. This year, the sector is set to expand by 10%, reports Bangkok Post.

Ending on a high note, Phusit stated, “Visitors can explore a diverse range of exhibitions featuring products from Thai and international exhibitors, plus other highlights.”

