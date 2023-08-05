Bangkok freehold land in Lang Suan invites global investor bids

Image courtesy of Colliers

A prestigious piece of freehold land nestled in Bangkok‘s highly-prized region, Lang Suan, has notably emerged on the bidding block.

Managed by Colliers Thailand, the real estate and professional services heavyweight, offers are being invited for a prominent development plot on the distinguished Lang Suan Road in Bangkok. Investors around the world have turned a keen eye towards this proposition, as it’s considered one of the last pieces of freehold land available in the sought-after Lang Suan-Phloenchit vicinity.

This intriguing property on Lang Suan Road boasts an impressive land area of 2 rai, 1 ngan 80 wah (or 3,920 square metres), featuring a truly striking 50-metre frontage on the esteemed Lang Suan Road.

Thanks to the site’s strategic position, just 480 metres from the BTS Chidlom station, this location provides more than ideal access around the city, catering to businesses, tourists, and retail seekers alike.

The location’s rectangular shape and its prime positioning in Bangkok’s heart fuel potential for substantial high-rise development. With a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 47,040 sq m already available, an additional 20% floor-area-ratio (FAR) bonus could be granted for innovative, expansive projects.

The surrounding Lang Suan-Phloenchit area has witnessed significant growth, hosting grade-A office structures like One City Centre and Park Ventures that stand tall among the region’s notable landmarks.

The locality exudes a certain grandeur, courtesy of its high-tier infrastructures — prestigious universities, hospitals, schools, ultra-luxury malls such as Central Chidlom and Central Embassy, several five-star hotels, and multiple embassies. The coveted Lumpini Park, colloquially referred to as Bangkok’s green lungs, lies within close proximity, offering a peaceful retreat amidst the city rush.

Increased demand for residential and commercial properties in Lang Suan has seen fewer land plots becoming available, which inevitably drives up the locality’s land prices. It’s none too surprising that some of Bangkok’s priciest land acquisitions have occurred in Lang Suan, with prices surpassing 3 million baht per square wah.

As the city expands further, due to BTS skytrain line extensions and extensive mixed-use projects, property experts foresee a steady surge in land prices.

The Lang Suan Road offers a seamless convergence of business and leisure, often drawing comparisons to iconic avenues like Tokyo’s Ginza and London’s Knightsbridge.

Respected entities such as Sindhorn Village Lang Suan, Kimpton Maa-Lai Hotel, Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel, Velaa Sindhorn Village, Baan Sindhorn, Sindhorn Residence, Sindhorn Tonson, and award-winning restaurants along with indie coffee shops, adorn this esteemed boulevard. Notably, the plot is situated just 1 km from CentralWorld, and less than a kilometre from Gaysorn Village.

Colliers Thailand, which is housing this unique investment opportunity, deals in Bangkok’s most exclusive and coveted neighbourhoods.

Investors desiring to secure freehold land in one of Bangkok’s most prestigious areas will find this prospect incredibly appealing. Investor enquiries can be directed to Tysen Kamin, C.I.T. Property Consultants’ deputy managing director at +66 81 373 3916 or Tysen.Kamin@colliers.com, or Sumaytinee Wongrungroj, manager at +66 81 251 5353 or Sumaytinee.Wongrungroj@colliers.com for comprehensive details. It must be noted that bidding has already commenced for this prime Lang Suan Road land parcel and this extraordinary opportunity is unlikely to last long, reports Bangkok Post.