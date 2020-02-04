Bangkok food delivery riders demand legal protections | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok food delivery riders demand legal protections
If you’ve got a smartphone, a motorbike and a bit of cash, you can get work straightaway in Bangkok… but it comes at a cost. Though the income is potentially high, online food delivery drivers face heavy workloads, long hours, customer complaints and high levels of risk.
GrabFood riders held a protest in Bangkok last week, saying that they get too small a cut from the company. Some claimed to be paid as little as 30 baht per delivery.
Even if some services pay more, the protesters say their take-home pay ultimately isn’t much, as they must spend their own money on food and drinks as they wait, often for hours, for an order to come through, and companies don’t cover insurance or vehicle maintenance.
The key players in the sector at the moment are Line, GrabTaxi, Foodpanda and Gojek. All of these companies make a profit by paying a fee to drivers, who serve as a missing link between customers who can’t (or won’t) leave their homes and local restaurants and food stalls.
Riders and customers are matched with smartphone applications with which consumers can place orders at their chosen eateries. The apps notify customers when a rider agrees to collect the food for delivery to their address. Customers can use the apps to track the progress of their orders.
But while the apps are convenient for customers, the convenience comes at a cost for riders, who often have to deal with “unkind” conditions.
One rider who asked not to be named said delivery service providers apply a points-based appraisal system which gives extra points to drivers who promptly accept and deliver orders. These points supposedly reflect a driver’s performance. Customers are sometimes charged a delivery fee, which differs from one app to another, or pay higher prices compared to walk-in customers.
The rider said his take-home pay depends on what kind of orders he gets. Some days, he waits hours for a single order at a busy restaurant.
“I could have delivered two or three orders from other restaurants in that time.”
Problems usually begin during “peak hours,” the lunch rush 10am to 2pm on weekdays, when delivery apps are flooded with orders from office workers. And a rider who declines orders can be barred from logging onto the app.
“Because of the demerit system, no one would dare to reject an order even if it’s inconvenient. It’s extremely exhausting, but sometimes we don’t have a choice.”
The rider says he’s 16-18 hours a day since New Year’s Day, bringing home an average of 16,000 baht a week, but while his previous job didn’t pay as well, at least he could spend the weekend with his children.
Customer dissatisfaction can also hit riders’ wallets. If a customer feels they’ve waited too long or simply changes their mind, they can easily cancel their order on the app.
“In these cases, we sometimes have to pick up the tabs ourselves. Riders have to pay for the food orders with their own money and have it ‘reimbursed’ by the customers.” Another rider agreed and added another common complaint:
“We often get scolded by angry customers.”
Female riders face added risks. One complained on Facebook, saying she rode 17 kilometres to deliver an order at 1am, only to have the delivery address changed to a location that required her to go even further, down a deserted, dusty road. When she arrived, no customer came out to receive the order.
“Aye” became a food delivery rider because of the potential for high pay it promised. At first, he earned 100 baht per delivery, but nowadays days he gets about 40 baht for deliveries within a 5 kilometre radius, or about 1,200 baht a day – just enough to support his wife and seven year old daughter. He says there are about 100,000 people working as food delivery riders in Bangkok.
“Anyone with a smartphone, a motorcycle and a bit of cash can get work straight away. But the companies don’t cover vehicle maintenance, and they don’t provide insurance in case of accidents.”
Aye called on the government to require companies to provide some benefits for riders, including insurance coverage at the very least.
One law researcher at Chiang Mai University says companies behind food delivery apps control a huge amount of data about consumer behaviour, which can be sold to business analysts.
“Riders play a crucial part in collecting this data and they deserve to receive a share of the income from any sale of the information.”
Yet while riders’ work exposes them to constant danger from road accidents they aren’t eligible for compensation from the companies or the state because they are not technically company employees.
Kriangsak Teerakowitkajorn, a researcher with the Just Economy and Labour Institute, agreed.
“These food delivery workers have no negotiating power at all when it comes to labour rights.”
App-based food delivery services operated by so-called platform economy companies have fast gained popularity over the past two years. The industry’s value is expected grow to between 33 and 35 billion baht this year, and to continue at around 10% per year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Bangkok shooter granted bail despite drugs
A Bangkok shop owner who set off a panic by firing dozens of gunshots on Friday morning was released on bail after his first court appearance yesterday. Forty-eight year old Ekachai Jaruksin faces charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a public area, narcotics possession and using illicit drugs.
Police took him to the Criminal Court yesterday morning to seek his detention for 12 days while they investigate the case. But the court granted temporary release on 350,000-baht bond, on condition that he do nothing else to threaten public safety.
The drama began when shots were fired from the building of the Best Sports shop in a local market at around 4am Friday. Police found the man firing from the third floor of the shop. They cordoned off the area and asked relatives of the man, later identified as Ekachai, the shop’s owner, to calm him down. After negotiation, he surrendered around 10:30am and was taken into custody.
Police searched his room inside the shop and found two pistols, many rounds of ammunition, an undisclosed amount of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.
The suspect told police he fired the shots in anger over family and business problems. He insists he had no intention of hurting anyone. But the incident caused panic in the neighbourhood, coming just days after the mass shooting which left 30 people including the gunman dead in Nakhon Ratchasima.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Attempted murder charge for Bangkok gunman
Multiple charges have been lain against against the man who allegedly fired more than 50 shots in downtown Bangkok early yesterday, including attempted murder. Police say the charge was filed because a ballistic examination showed some of the gunshots were aimed at people opposite the suspect’s position.
Other charges include carrying gun without a permit, discharging a firearm in a public place and narcotics charges. The man’s identity has not yet been released.
The incident began at about 4am near Chulalongkorn University, at a market for locally made sports garments. Periodic gunfire continued for more than an hour.
Police rushed to scene and cordoned off the area, telling locals to stay indoors. A police negotiator talked the shooter into surrendering and no injuries were reported.
An eyewitness told police that the shots were fired by a man about 40 years old and he and some friends went for a look. The man fired on them, forcing them to run for cover.
The suspect reportedly told police he was under stress caused by family and business problems.
The incident comes less than a week after a rogue soldier went on a murderous rampage in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, killing 29, including three police officers. The gunman was shot dead at the Terminal 21 shopping mall, the scene of a dramatic 12 hour siege.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Bangkok “auntie” arrested for robbing cabbies
An “auntie” in Bangkok has finally been arrested after stealing money from numerous taxi drivers. Police arrested 55 year old Nongnuch Pimsuan of Kanchanaburi province at around 5pm yesterday. The suspect had an arrest warrant in her name from the Taling Chan Court.
Police were notified as early as February 4 that a passenger had stolen 1,400 baht from a taxi driver near a mall in Bangkok’s Pinklao district. Investigators gathered information from the victim and other sources including a Facebook page called Smart Taxi. It appeared it wasn’t the first time “Auntie Nongnuch” had stolen money from taxi drivers; she has a history in Bang Rak and at least three other districts.
The latest case took place on February 9 when she stole from a driver in Nang Loeng, Bangkok. Nongnuch told the cabbie she didn’t have any cash on her and needed to use an ATM. She asked to borrow the driver’s money and promised to return it with her taxi fee. She went inside a mall and never returned.
Officers of the Bang Yi Kun Police Station received orders to take immediate action as the suspect tended to change districts after each crime to avoid being recognised or identified. Police learned her identity and arrested her at her home. Auntie Nongnuch admitted to the thefts, saying it was “her way of making money.”
SOURCE: Thai Residents
