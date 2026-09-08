Bangkok’s 8-baht bus services near end of the road

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 8, 2026, 10:40 AM
2 minutes read
Bangkok’s 8-baht bus services near end of the road | Thaiger
Bangkok's old cream-and-red bus | Gibson Chan/Pexels

Bangkok’s plan to replace its ageing cream-and-red buses with 1,520 electric vehicles has lost one of its two planned Chinese suppliers, although the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) says the project remains on schedule for 2027.

Foton, which was originally due to supply components for 1,000 buses, has withdrawn from the project, leaving CRRC to provide components for the full order.

Despite the change, BMTA says the project remains on schedule, with the first 500 electric buses due for delivery by the end of March 2027. The vehicles will eventually replace the organisation’s remaining non-air-conditioned cream-and-red buses, ending their 8 baht fare.

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BMTA signed a seven-year lease contract with Nakhonchai Air Co., Ltd on January 29. The contract is worth 14.905 billion baht, against a project budget of about 15.36 billion baht, and the notice to proceed was issued on June 4.

Nakhonchai Air appointed NEX Point Public Company Limited to supply the vehicles, with Absolute Assembly Co., Ltd, or AAB, manufacturing and assembling them at its factory in Ban Pho district, Chachoengsao.

Bangkok's 8-baht bus services near end of the road | News by Thaiger
BMTA Director Kittikan Chomdoung Charuworapolkul during his production assembly visit | Photo via BMTA/Facebook

AAB is a joint venture in which EA Mobility Holding, part of Energy Absolute, holds 55%, while NEX holds the remaining 45%. Securities and Exchange Commission filings confirm that ownership structure.

The original plan called for components for 1,000 buses to come from Foton and parts for another 520 from CRRC. Foton has since withdrawn, leaving CRRC to provide structural components for the entire order. No reason for Foton’s withdrawal was given in the reporting reviewed.

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The first component sets for 40 buses arrived at Laem Chabang Port from China on August 30 and were being prepared for assembly. Six main structural sections had previously been brought together to create a prototype for checks against the project’s terms of reference.

Bangkok's 8-baht bus services near end of the road | News by Thaiger
Prototype of BMTA’s new electric bus fleet | Photo via Facebook/BMA

The AAB factory can assemble up to 15 buses a day, above BMTA’s minimum production target of 12. NEX said more than 800 Thai workers would be employed for production under the project.

BMTA Director Kittikan Chomdoung Charuworapolkul visited the factory with executives and reporters on September 1 to inspect preparations. BMTA said it remained confident that the change of component supplier would not affect the delivery timetable.

Under the contract, 500 buses are due by March 30, another 500 by April 30 and the final 520 by May 30. Each batch is expected to undergo about two weeks of road testing, system checks and driver training before entering passenger service.

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The EV buses will replace Bangkok’s ageing cream-and-red fleet where fares begin at 8 baht for a trip.

Bangkok's 8-baht bus services near end of the road | News by Thaiger
Interior of a cream-and-red bus in Bangkok | Photo via Design by ©PHORNLEE

Under the existing fare structure for newer air-conditioned buses, passengers would instead pay 15, 20 or 25 baht depending on distance. The government is considering measures to reduce the burden on passengers through an integrated fare system and the state welfare card.

BMTA estimates that switching to leased electric buses could cut annual costs by more than 4.1 billion baht through lower maintenance, energy and personnel expenses.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 8, 2026, 10:40 AM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.