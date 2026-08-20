Authorities seek details on restrictions on Thai inhalers in China trade events

Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) is seeking more information about why Thai inhalers have reportedly been prevented from participating in trade exhibitions in China following complaints from Thai manufacturers.

DITP Director-General Sunanta Kangwal-Kulkit held a meeting with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) to discuss cooperation on promoting and improving the potential of Thai small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Sunanta said DITP has continued to support SMEs through knowledge-building programmes, creating market opportunities and helping businesses expand into international markets. She added that the department was also prepared to help address trade obstacles that could affect Thai exports.

The main issues discussed included the reported restriction on Thai inhalers at trade exhibitions in China, difficulties exporting Thai silver jewellery to India and problems affecting pearl exports.

According to a Channel 7 report, the issue involving Thai inhalers was raised during the meeting after Thai manufacturers complained that they had been prevented from taking the products to trade exhibitions in China.

The restriction was imposed on August 20, but no further details were provided about the reason for the restriction.

Sunanta said DITP also has plans for projects involving health-related services, including cosmetics and Thai herbal products. The department is prepared to support SMEs in developing markets for these products, particularly by helping them participate in international trade exhibitions.

Regarding the reported restriction on taking inhalers to exhibitions in China, DITP asked the FTI to provide further information so the department can examine the issue and consider ways to assist affected businesses.

For the difficulties involving silver jewellery exports to India, DITP told the FTI that the prime minister and commerce minister are scheduled to visit India in early September 2026. The government plans to use the visit as an opportunity to discuss the issue with Indian officials.

DITP also raised problems involving pearl exports. The department is scheduled to meet with the Department of Fisheries soon to discuss the issue and accelerate efforts to resolve obstacles affecting Thai pearl exporters.

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