Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: July 21, 2026, 3:40 PM
2 minutes read
Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide | Thaiger

Apple appears to be laying the groundwork for its payment services in Thailand, after quietly listing the country in its official guide for Tap to Pay on iPhone. The move has fuelled hope among iPhone users that Apple Pay is finally on the way, though the two services are not the same thing, and Apple has yet to make any official announcement.

Thailand now appears in Apple’s Business User Guide for the Asia-Pacific region under the feature “Tap to Pay on iPhone”, listed alongside markets including Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam. Its presence in the documentation signals that Apple is preparing the technical and business infrastructure for the feature in the country.

Tap to Pay is not Apple Pay

Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide | News by Thaiger
(Left) Tap to Pay and (Right) Apple Pay | Photos from Apple and Macworld

This is where most of the confusion online has come from, so it is worth being clear.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is a tool for merchants. It allows a business to accept contactless card and mobile payments using only an iPhone, with no separate card reader or point-of-sale terminal required. The customer taps their contactless card, phone or watch against the shop’s iPhone to complete the sale.

Apple Pay is a tool for consumers. It lets an individual add their own credit or debit card to the iPhone Wallet app and pay by tapping their phone at a checkout. This is the feature most Thai users are actually waiting for.

The two often arrive in a market around the same time, but they are separate products, and being listed for one does not confirm the other. As of Apple’s most recently updated list of countries and regions that support Apple Pay, Thailand does not yet appear.

Even as a preparatory step, the listing is significant. It suggests Apple is actively working with local partners on the infrastructure that these services depend on, and Thailand is following a regional rollout that is clearly gathering pace. Malaysia launched Tap to Pay on iPhone in April 2026, and Thailand now sits in the same queue.

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The lesson from the Philippines

Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide | News by Thaiger
Photo by fazon1 from Getty Images

Recent developments in the Philippines show why caution is sensible. Local bank BPI has confirmed it has completed the card tokenisation needed to support Apple Pay and is ready to go. Yet the Philippines still does not appear on Apple’s official list of supported Apple Pay countries, because Apple has not switched the service on. In short, banks being ready and documentation existing does not equal a live launch.

For now, nothing changes at the checkout. Thailand’s payment landscape remains dominated by QR-based systems such as PromptPay, alongside a strong cash culture, and those are not going anywhere soon.
But the direction of travel is clear.

If Apple follows the same path it has taken elsewhere in the region, Thai consumers may not be far from the day they can load a local bank card into Apple Wallet and pay with a tap. The final confirmation will have to come from Apple and Thailand’s banks, and until it does, this remains a promising signal rather than a launch.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: July 21, 2026, 3:40 PM
2 minutes read

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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.