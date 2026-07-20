Anutin woos Chinese tech giants, 70bn baht investment planned

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 20, 2026, 3:23 PM
1 minute read
Anutin woos Chinese tech giants, 70bn baht investment planned | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

The Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, shared that the country successfully secured planned investment worth more than 70 billion baht from four major Chinese technology companies, which are expected to create tens of thousands of jobs.

Anutin and a delegation of senior government officials visited China from July 16 to 20, holding meetings in Shanghai, Chengdu and Beijing. The trip focused on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding technological cooperation, promoting tourism and attracting new investment.

A key objective of the visit was to meet executives from four leading Chinese technology companies and promote Thailand as a manufacturing base for high-technology and precision industries. The discussions covered sectors including optical transceivers, data centres, semiconductors and electric vehicles.

Anutin visit China
Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

Speaking to the media after the meetings, Anutin described the discussions as productive and said the companies planned to invest more than 70 billion baht in Thailand this year. The PM said the proposed investments are expected to generate tens of thousands of new jobs for Thai workers.

According to Anutin, the government also aims to improve workforce skills so Thai employees can benefit from technology transfer and gain expertise from global technology companies, creating long-term value for the country’s industrial sector.

He said Thailand remains an attractive destination for foreign investment because of its transport infrastructure, logistics network and public utilities that support advanced manufacturing.

PM Anutin in China
Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

Anutin also highlighted the government’s Thailand FirstPass initiative, describing it as a one-stop investment service designed to streamline approval and licensing procedures.

Related Articles

The PM said investors welcomed the faster and more transparent application process, which reduces the need to deal with multiple government agencies during licensing.

He added that Thai companies investing in China also receive support and facilitation from the Chinese government.

In addition to economic cooperation, Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who joined the delegation, said Thailand and China reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation against transnational online crime, including online fraud and scam networks.

PM Anutin said major tech companies in China will invest in Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya gold shop robber undone by his own ID card | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gold shop robber undone by his own ID card

44 minutes ago
Anutin woos Chinese tech giants, 70bn baht investment planned | Thaiger Business News

Anutin woos Chinese tech giants, 70bn baht investment planned

2 hours ago
Thai government tightens regulations to restrict cannabis for medical uses | Thaiger Cannabis News

Thai government tightens regulations to restrict cannabis for medical uses

3 hours ago
Thai driver feigns English to dodge blame for car crash | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai driver feigns English to dodge blame for car crash

4 hours ago
Udon Thani suspect denies murder despite body parts found at his home | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani suspect denies murder despite body parts found at his home

5 hours ago
Drunk BMW driver crashes, kills 3 in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Drunk BMW driver crashes, kills 3 in Nonthaburi

6 hours ago
Phuket chef assaults intern, forces her to eat undercooked rice | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket chef assaults intern, forces her to eat undercooked rice

7 hours ago
Doctor denies ECG request before man&#8217;s death, now suspended | Thaiger Thailand News

Doctor denies ECG request before man’s death, now suspended

7 hours ago
Tourist Police reviews security at Suvarnabhumi ahead of summer holiday | Thaiger Bangkok News

Tourist Police reviews security at Suvarnabhumi ahead of summer holiday

24 hours ago
Government steps up efforts to tackle graduate unemployment | Thaiger Thailand News

Government steps up efforts to tackle graduate unemployment

1 day ago
House fire kills 73 cats and elderly couple in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

House fire kills 73 cats and elderly couple in Bangkok

1 day ago
Bangkok monk arrested over scam mule account | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok monk arrested over scam mule account

1 day ago
Muay Thai gym bans its own daughter Zaidania from fighting in Thailand and abroad | Thaiger Entertainment

Muay Thai gym bans its own daughter Zaidania from fighting in Thailand and abroad

1 day ago
Eleven arrested in raid on Bangkok nightclub disguised as gaming shop | Thaiger Crime News

Eleven arrested in raid on Bangkok nightclub disguised as gaming shop

1 day ago
Taiwan strips Cambodia of visa privileges | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwan strips Cambodia of visa privileges

1 day ago
Anutin opens new BOI office in Chengdu | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin opens new BOI office in Chengdu

1 day ago
Pathum Thani volunteers relocate 120 cats before eviction | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pathum Thani volunteers relocate 120 cats before eviction

1 day ago
Doctor suspended after Thai teacher&#8217;s husband dies hours after being sent home with chest pain | Thaiger Thailand News

Doctor suspended after Thai teacher’s husband dies hours after being sent home with chest pain

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast July 19: rain and rough seas warning | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast July 19: rain and rough seas warning

1 day ago
Bus carrying 57 students, teachers flips on Surin highway | Thaiger Thailand News

Bus carrying 57 students, teachers flips on Surin highway

2 days ago
Bangkok police smash Vietnamese ice smuggling gang | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police smash Vietnamese ice smuggling gang

2 days ago
Ministry scraps 5,924 fraudulent local exam scores | Thaiger Thailand News

Ministry scraps 5,924 fraudulent local exam scores

2 days ago
Cambodian tycoon rents casino space to scam gang | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian tycoon rents casino space to scam gang

2 days ago
Thailand weather forecast July 18: East braces for heaviest rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast July 18: East braces for heaviest rain

2 days ago
Thai-foreign couple fails to settle 195,000 baht wedding catering bill | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-foreign couple fails to settle 195,000 baht wedding catering bill

3 days ago
Business NewsPolitics News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 20, 2026, 3:23 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.