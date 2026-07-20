Anutin woos Chinese tech giants, 70bn baht investment planned

The Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, shared that the country successfully secured planned investment worth more than 70 billion baht from four major Chinese technology companies, which are expected to create tens of thousands of jobs.

Anutin and a delegation of senior government officials visited China from July 16 to 20, holding meetings in Shanghai, Chengdu and Beijing. The trip focused on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding technological cooperation, promoting tourism and attracting new investment.

A key objective of the visit was to meet executives from four leading Chinese technology companies and promote Thailand as a manufacturing base for high-technology and precision industries. The discussions covered sectors including optical transceivers, data centres, semiconductors and electric vehicles.

Speaking to the media after the meetings, Anutin described the discussions as productive and said the companies planned to invest more than 70 billion baht in Thailand this year. The PM said the proposed investments are expected to generate tens of thousands of new jobs for Thai workers.

According to Anutin, the government also aims to improve workforce skills so Thai employees can benefit from technology transfer and gain expertise from global technology companies, creating long-term value for the country’s industrial sector.

He said Thailand remains an attractive destination for foreign investment because of its transport infrastructure, logistics network and public utilities that support advanced manufacturing.

Anutin also highlighted the government’s Thailand FirstPass initiative, describing it as a one-stop investment service designed to streamline approval and licensing procedures.

The PM said investors welcomed the faster and more transparent application process, which reduces the need to deal with multiple government agencies during licensing.

He added that Thai companies investing in China also receive support and facilitation from the Chinese government.

In addition to economic cooperation, Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who joined the delegation, said Thailand and China reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation against transnational online crime, including online fraud and scam networks.