Anutin rings opening bell at New York Stock Exchange

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Thai and New York stock exchanges yesterday, September 24, before joining Wall Street’s opening bell ceremony.

The ceremony took place at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at 9.30am local time. Anutin became the third Thai prime minister to participate in the opening bell ceremony, presenting Thailand’s investment potential to international investors.

The memorandum of understanding between the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and NYSE is intended to strengthen cooperation between the two capital markets and help Thai companies reach investors and sources of funding worldwide.

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Government spokesperson Ekkapop Pianpiset said the SET-NYSE agreement would support fundraising, business expansion and cross-border investment.

The agreement would also give international investors greater exposure to Thai companies and emerging industries, potentially attracting new investment and technology to Thailand.

Anutin described the agreement as more than cooperation between two stock exchanges, saying it reflected the strong and growing economic relationship between Thailand and the United States.

The prime minister also highlighted the United States as one of Thailand’s most important economic partners and New York as a major centre of global finance.

According to the government, closer cooperation between the two exchanges would create opportunities for companies and investors in both countries, strengthen connections between their capital markets and encourage more cross-border investment.

The signing is intended to turn those opportunities into practical cooperation, allowing Thai businesses to expand their international reach while creating more opportunities for foreign investors to explore Thailand’s economy.

Ekkapop said the prime minister wanted to turn interest from global investors into tangible economic opportunities, including investment, business expansion and job creation, with the benefits ultimately reaching Thai people.

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