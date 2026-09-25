Anutin rings opening bell at New York Stock Exchange

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 25, 2026, 3:31 PM
1 minute read
Anutin rings opening bell at New York Stock Exchange
Photo via Thaigov

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Thai and New York stock exchanges yesterday, September 24, before joining Wall Street’s opening bell ceremony.

The ceremony took place at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at 9.30am local time. Anutin became the third Thai prime minister to participate in the opening bell ceremony, presenting Thailand’s investment potential to international investors.

The memorandum of understanding between the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and NYSE is intended to strengthen cooperation between the two capital markets and help Thai companies reach investors and sources of funding worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT
Anutin joined the opening bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange, promoting Thailand to global investors.
Photo via Thaigov

Government spokesperson Ekkapop Pianpiset said the SET-NYSE agreement would support fundraising, business expansion and cross-border investment.

The agreement would also give international investors greater exposure to Thai companies and emerging industries, potentially attracting new investment and technology to Thailand.

Anutin described the agreement as more than cooperation between two stock exchanges, saying it reflected the strong and growing economic relationship between Thailand and the United States.

The prime minister also highlighted the United States as one of Thailand’s most important economic partners and New York as a major centre of global finance.

Related Articles
Anutin joined the opening bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange, promoting Thailand to global investors.
Photo via Thaigov

According to the government, closer cooperation between the two exchanges would create opportunities for companies and investors in both countries, strengthen connections between their capital markets and encourage more cross-border investment.

The signing is intended to turn those opportunities into practical cooperation, allowing Thai businesses to expand their international reach while creating more opportunities for foreign investors to explore Thailand’s economy.

Ekkapop said the prime minister wanted to turn interest from global investors into tangible economic opportunities, including investment, business expansion and job creation, with the benefits ultimately reaching Thai people.

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 25, 2026, 3:31 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Pattaya raises red flags after six boats sink in rough seas Pattaya News

Pattaya raises red flags after six boats sink in rough seas

40 minutes ago
Parents await autopsy after six month old son dies at carers&#8217; flat Bangkok News

Parents await autopsy after six month old son dies at carers’ flat

1 hour ago
Phuket cop accidentally shoots mother dead while handling gun Phuket News

Phuket cop accidentally shoots mother dead while handling gun

1 hour ago
Piak Poster, Thai cinema pioneer and National Artist, dies aged 93 Entertainment

Piak Poster, Thai cinema pioneer and National Artist, dies aged 93

2 hours ago
Maid jailed for six years after putting disinfectant in toddler&#8217;s milk Bangkok News

Maid jailed for six years after putting disinfectant in toddler’s milk

2 hours ago
Officer seeks aid as brothers search bins to feed ill mother Thailand News

Officer seeks aid as brothers search bins to feed ill mother

2 hours ago
Egypt eyes more Thailand flights after Thai Airways talks Aviation News

Egypt eyes more Thailand flights after Thai Airways talks

4 hours ago
Expensive cars, cheap manners at Phetchabun hospital Thailand News

Expensive cars, cheap manners at Phetchabun hospital

4 hours ago
Bangkok plans 2,320 electric buses under 8.4 billion baht overhaul Transport News

Bangkok plans 2,320 electric buses under 8.4 billion baht overhaul

5 hours ago
Chinese man charged in Bangkok over revolver, meth, and overstay Bangkok News

Chinese man charged in Bangkok over revolver, meth, and overstay

5 hours ago
Three Phatthalung patients find fishing line under their skin Crime News

Three Phatthalung patients find fishing line under their skin

6 hours ago
Bangkok morning rain slows traffic on major routes Bangkok News

Bangkok morning rain slows traffic on major routes

6 hours ago
Taxi apps get scorecard system as licence rule bites Thailand News

Taxi apps get scorecard system as licence rule bites

6 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 25 September: heavy rain in 48 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 25 September: heavy rain in 48 provinces

9 hours ago
Udon Thani records youngest pregnancy involving 9 year old girl and 13 year old boy Thailand News

Udon Thani records youngest pregnancy involving 9 year old girl and 13 year old boy

22 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 450 baht tourist fee nears public deadline Tourism News

Thailand’s 450 baht tourist fee nears public deadline

22 hours ago
AGT champion Nene Royal receives new home for her family Bangkok News

AGT champion Nene Royal receives new home for her family

23 hours ago
Father arrested over alleged rape of daughter, 14, after she phoned mother for help Crime News

Father arrested over alleged rape of daughter, 14, after she phoned mother for help

23 hours ago
Songkhla border checkpoint officers find cash hidden in Malaysian man&#8217;s car Crime News

Songkhla border checkpoint officers find cash hidden in Malaysian man’s car

23 hours ago
Thailand work permit 2026: types, requirements and application process Visa Information

Thailand work permit 2026: types, requirements and application process

24 hours ago
Thai women linked to illegal surrogacy network in Taiwan and Malaysia Crime News

Thai women linked to illegal surrogacy network in Taiwan and Malaysia

1 day ago
US Secret Service praises Phuket police for fighting currency fraud Phuket News

US Secret Service praises Phuket police for fighting currency fraud

1 day ago
Meet Sean, the American fan who helped Nene Royal to AGT glory Phuket News

Meet Sean, the American fan who helped Nene Royal to AGT glory

1 day ago
Buriram teenage gunman says he fatally shoots soldier by mistake Crime News

Buriram teenage gunman says he fatally shoots soldier by mistake

1 day ago
Man with a knife goes on rampage in Asoke, injuring four and damaging shops Crime News

Man with a knife goes on rampage in Asoke, injuring four and damaging shops

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThai farmer rights at centre of EU trade talks