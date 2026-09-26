Airport Rail Link temporary MOU extended ahead of SRT takeover

The Airport Rail Link will stay under private operator Asia Era One for four more months before a state-owned subsidiary takes over in February. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has agreed to extend a temporary memorandum of understanding (MOU) covering October 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027.

The extension is meant to keep trains running between Suvarnabhumi International Airport and central Bangkok without interruption during the handover.

SRT Electrified Train Co Ltd (SRTET), the SRT subsidiary that runs Bangkok’s Red Line, will officially take over operations from February 1, 2027. SRT Governor Anan Phonimdaeng said Asia Era One had confirmed in writing that it would keep running trains temporarily, with the new MOU due to be signed on September 28.

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Under the agreement, the private operator must provide a train operation guarantee worth 533 million baht.

The SRT board considered the SRTET takeover plan yesterday, September 25. Anan said passengers would not be affected, as SRTET would assume management responsibilities from February 1.

During the transition, SRTET will inspect assets and prepare operating systems, including checks on the condition of trains and related equipment. Initial inspections found that all carriages currently in service had undergone the required maintenance, including scheduled major overhauls, so services could continue safely.

Anan said the carriages in operation had been confirmed as having had major maintenance. However, he said every aspect still needed careful review to determine whether any further maintenance preparation was required.

SRT to retain staff

SRTET will also begin talks on whether to hire around 300 Asia Era One staff who currently work on the line. Anyone who transfers would have to sign a contract under SRTET’s salary structure, although keeping experienced workers would help operations continue without disruption.

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Preliminary estimates show the line earns around 50 million baht a month, while wages for about 300 employees cost roughly 19 million baht a month. The remaining revenue of around 30 million baht a month would go towards maintenance and other operating costs.

Based on current estimates, the SRT expects the operation to be financially manageable. It may request additional budget support if future costs exceed revenue.

The extension follows weeks of talks after Asia Era One, a consortium led by Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, sought in July to terminate its contract for the three-airport high-speed rail project. The project is designed to link Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports, and the right to run the Airport Rail Link is tied to that contract.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has said a private operator cannot unilaterally walk away from the agreement. The SRT earlier rejected conditions attached to the company’s proposal for continuing the service, including a requested payment and limits on possible legal action.

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan has said the four-month arrangement will not include a 60 million baht monthly operating fee, with Asia Era One relying on passenger revenue instead.

The line also suffered service disruptions in early September, when trains ran every 15 minutes and replacement buses were deployed. The future of the three-airport high-speed rail project remains unresolved.