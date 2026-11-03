Bangkok 45-baht rail fare cap seeks 5.8 billion baht, Thais only

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 3, 2026, 11:19 AM
2 minutes read
Bangkok 45-baht rail fare cap seeks 5.8 billion baht, Thais only
BTS skytrain in Bangkok | Photo via Deep Thanakrit/Pexels

Thailand’s Transport Ministry is asking the Cabinet for up to 5.8 billion baht to fund the Bangkok rail fare cap of 17 to 45 baht per trip for all of 2027. The request is expected at the mobile Cabinet meeting in Udon Thani today, November 3, and only Thai nationals would receive the fare refunds.

Under the plan, a passenger would pay no more than 17 baht to enter and no more than 45 baht for a whole journey from January 1 to December 31, 2027, with no second entry charge when changing lines.

The proposed plan will cover the SRT Red Line, the Airport Rail Link, MRT Blue, Purple, Yellow, and Pink lines, and the BTS Green and Gold lines.

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Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat set out the payment method on October 21, after a meeting of the committee overseeing the policy. Riders would register a Visa or Mastercard EMV credit or debit card through the Pao Tang app, tap in and out at the normal fare, and receive a refund for anything above the cap.

Tap to pay at a BTS skytrain automated gate
Tap to pay at a BTS skytrain automated gate | Photo via BTS

Rabbit cards, which most Green Line passengers use, will not work with the scheme at launch because Krungthai Bank told the ministry that the Rabbit transaction system does not yet meet the international standards Visa requires, Thairath reported.

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The ministry and Krungthai are working on a special EMV payment channel for Green Line riders, and five to six EMV card readers are planned at each station to ease crowding.

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Foreigners who ride the trains in Bangkok would therefore keep paying the normal distance-based fare on each line unless the rules change before launch.

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Reports put the first-year cost at 5,850 million baht, made up of 5,785 million baht to compensate the operators of the eight lines for lost fares and 65 million baht in transfer fees for the refunds. The payment rule would come up for review about three months after launch, using the previous year’s ridership as the baseline.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul speaks at the Horticultural Expo in Udon Thani, Nov. 2, 2026.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul speaks at the Horticultural Expo in Udon Thani, Nov. 2, 2026 | Photo via Royal Thai Government

The Cabinet previously approved the 17- to 45-baht fare structure on June 23, and announced in September that passengers would be charged the normal fare first and refunded anything above 45 baht. The request now before the Cabinet is for the money to pay for it.

The ministry had said it would submit the package on October 26, and the same package also seeks to extend the 40-baht all-day fare on the Red and Purple lines to December 31, 2027.

Siripong acknowledged that the Common Ticket Act and the plan to bring every line under the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) have not moved forward as planned, while Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has confirmed January 1, 2027, as the start date.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 3, 2026, 11:19 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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