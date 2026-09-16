Thai father films blindfolded son riding and boasts supernatural ability

A Thai father faced criticism online after posting a video of his young son riding a motorcycle while blindfolded, claiming the boy has a supernatural ability known as clairvoyance.

The footage, which showed a boy riding with his younger brother and father as passengers, went viral on Thai social media over the weekend. The boy’s eyes were covered with a red cloth as he rode the motorcycle.

In the video, the father said they had travelled for about eight kilometres. At one point, he showed his blindfolded son a ping-pong ball with a number written on it and asked him to identify the number.

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The boy gave the correct answer and told his father that he could also see a blue pickup truck travelling behind them.

This was not the first time the boy had attracted attention online. In June 2024, his father posted another video showing him riding a bicycle while blindfolded.

At the time, the father claimed that his son possessed clairvoyance and could see objects from as far as 300 kilometres away.

The latest video prompted concerns among Thai netizens, who said that riding a motorcycle without being able to see the road could endanger the family and other motorists.

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Some social media users also alleged that the family had breached several traffic laws by carrying too many passengers and failing to wear helmets. Others questioned whether the young rider was old enough to ride a motorcycle and whether he held a valid licence.

Social media influencer Akarakit “Benz” Worarojcharoendet subsequently filed a complaint with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. He asked officials to investigate the incident and consider legal action against the boy’s parents.

The ministry had not stated the case at the time of reporting. The family had also not spoken to media outlets about the incident.