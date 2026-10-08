Worker killed in crane sling accident at Bangkok hospital construction site

A construction worker died after becoming caught in a crane sling at a hospital construction site in Bangkok today, October 8, with the cable causing fatal injuries that severed his body at the waist.

The accident happened at around 10.30am on the rooftop of a hospital construction site in Lak Si district.

The worker, identified as 33 year old Wasanan, had gone to inspect the crane and its sling as part of a scheduled system check.

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Initial enquiries found that he slipped and fell into the sling’s operating area. The large cable then caught around his body and pulled with enough force to sever him at the waist.

The crane operator, who witnessed the accident, stopped the machinery immediately and went to help. However, by that point, the sling had severed his body at the waist.

Wasanan reportedly remained conscious for a short period after the accident and managed to call his mother. He died from his injuries within about 15 minutes.

Workers at the construction site contacted police and rescue services after the accident.

Police, medical personnel and rescue workers later examined the scene and the body, while investigators collected evidence and questioned people involved in the work.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident, including how Wasanan entered the sling’s operating area in the first place and whether any other factors contributed to his death.

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