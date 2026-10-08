Worker killed in crane sling accident at Bangkok hospital construction site

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 8, 2026, 4:48 PM
1 minute read
Worker killed in crane sling accident at Bangkok hospital construction site
Photo via Amarin TV

A construction worker died after becoming caught in a crane sling at a hospital construction site in Bangkok today, October 8, with the cable causing fatal injuries that severed his body at the waist.

The accident happened at around 10.30am on the rooftop of a hospital construction site in Lak Si district.

The worker, identified as 33 year old Wasanan, had gone to inspect the crane and its sling as part of a scheduled system check.

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Initial enquiries found that he slipped and fell into the sling’s operating area. The large cable then caught around his body and pulled with enough force to sever him at the waist.

A construction worker was killed in a crane accident at a Bangkok construction site after becoming caught in the cable during an inspection.
Photo via Matichon

The crane operator, who witnessed the accident, stopped the machinery immediately and went to help. However, by that point, the sling had severed his body at the waist.

Wasanan reportedly remained conscious for a short period after the accident and managed to call his mother. He died from his injuries within about 15 minutes.

Workers at the construction site contacted police and rescue services after the accident.

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Police, medical personnel and rescue workers later examined the scene and the body, while investigators collected evidence and questioned people involved in the work.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident, including how Wasanan entered the sling’s operating area in the first place and whether any other factors contributed to his death.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 8, 2026, 4:48 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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