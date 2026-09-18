Worker dies after fall into drain near BTS Punnawithi

A contract worker has died after falling into a drainage shaft beneath BTS Punnawithi in Bangkok while working on an underground electrical cable project this morning, September 18.

Bangkok’s 199 emergency centre received the report at about 7.04am, prompting firefighters from Phra Khanong Fire and Rescue Station and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation to begin searching the drain on Sukhumvit Road in Phra Khanong district.

The shaft was reported to be around 2 to 3 metres deep and contained water. Rescue teams initially searched from above before Poh Teck Tung divers entered the drain.

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The worker’s body was located around 9am. Initial information indicated that the man was working on an underground electrical cable project in the area. As of the time of reporting, the circumstances surrounding the fall have not yet been formally established.

After recovering the body, rescue workers handed it over for further examination. Forensic officers are expected to determine the cause of death and establish the circumstances leading to the incident.

The accident occurred beneath one of Bangkok’s busiest stretches of the BTS Sukhumvit Line during the morning rush hour.

The incident at BTS Punnawithi follows a string of other similar accidents involving drainage infrastructure in Bangkok.

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In December last year, a 59 year old construction worker died after falling into the Khlong Prem Prachakorn drainage tunnel project in Bang Sue while attempting to retrieve his mobile phone.

More recently, a Bangkok street sweeper was injured after a drain cover reportedly gave way beneath her while she was working in Wang Thonglang district in August.