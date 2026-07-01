Woman caught on CCTV taking diamond bracelet accidentally dropped in Bangkok mall

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 1, 2026, 2:38 PM
200 1 minute read
Woman caught on CCTV taking diamond bracelet accidentally dropped in Bangkok mall | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

Police are searching for a woman, believed to be a foreign national, who took a diamond bracelet valued at about 300,000 baht after it was dropped inside a shopping mall in Siam Square, Bangkok on June 28.

The owner, Kasama Uma, filed a complaint with Pathum Wan Police Station, stating that she lost the bracelet at Siam Centre at around 6pm. Images shared by ThaiRath show the item as a gold coloured bracelet set with white and blue diamonds.

Kasama told police she travelled from Narathiwat to Bangkok, intending to sell the bracelet to a buyer at MBK Centre. She said she took the BTS Skytrain to Siam Station and walked through Siam Centre, passing a Watsons store, before heading towards MBK.

She later realised the bracelet was missing and retraced her route through the mall, but was unable to locate it.

Diamond bracelet stolen in Bangkok
Photo via ThaiRath

After reporting the incident, Kasama obtained official permission to review security camera footage from the shopping mall. She said the footage showed her accidentally dropping the bracelet while walking inside Siam Centre.

According to Kasama, the footage also showed a woman, believed to be a foreign national, picking up the bracelet and leaving the area.

The woman was seen wearing a black shirt, shorts, and a camouflage cap, and carrying a red and white umbrella. Kasama said the woman placed the bracelet into her pocket before walking out of the camera’s view.

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Diamond bracelet thief wanted
Photo via ThaiRath

She told ThaiRath that police are working to identify the woman but that she has not yet received further updates. Kasama urged officers to prioritise the case and proceed with the investigation.

In a similar case reported last October, a Thai taxi driver was caught on CCTV stealing a 1,000-baht banknote that had been dropped in a petrol station bathroom in Nakhon Pathom. It is not known whether the victim managed to retrieve their money.

In another similar case in Phuket last year, a motorcycle taxi driver picked up cash that had been dropped by a foreign couple riding on a Phuket road. When the foreigners stopped to retrieve it, the rider did not return the money and sped away.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 1, 2026, 2:38 PM
200 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.