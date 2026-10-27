Woman jumps off motorcycle to escape sexually harassing rider

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 27, 2026, 1:14 PM
1 minute read
Woman jumps off motorcycle to escape sexually harassing rider
Photo via Facebook: อากาย/ Amarin TV

A woman jumped off a motorcycle after the app-based rider allegedly sexually harassed her and refused to let her get off in Bangkok. Nearby motorcycle taxi drivers detained the man until police arrived.

The incident came to light after a Facebook user shared a video showing the confrontation, prompting reporters to speak with one of the drivers who helped the woman.

Pan, a 44 year old driver who was one of those who stepped in, said the woman had booked the ride at about 10am from Ratchadaphisek Soi 36.

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During the journey, the rider allegedly made sexually inappropriate remarks and touched her leg. She became frightened and asked to get off, but the rider refused and continued driving towards Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

When the motorcycle became stuck in traffic, she jumped off and ran towards a nearby motorcycle taxi stand, crying and asking for help.

A woman jumped off a motorcycle in Bangkok after the rider allegedly touched her leg and refused to stop, before nearby riders intervened.
Photo via Amarin TV

Pan said he and several other motorcycle taxi drivers immediately stepped in and surrounded the rider to prevent him from leaving.

The man reportedly continued trying to approach the woman despite several drivers standing nearby, prompting the group to restrain him.

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They called Phahon Yothin police, and approximately five to six officers arrived to take the man into custody.

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Police planned to assess whether the rider had any medical or mental health conditions requiring attention before questioning him further at the station.

A woman jumped off a motorcycle in Bangkok after the rider allegedly touched her leg and refused to stop, before nearby riders intervened.
Photo via Facebook: อากาย

The woman was unharmed, and her family accompanied her to the police station. Before leaving, she thanked Pan and the other drivers with a wai for helping her.

Pan urged passengers using motorcycle ride-hailing apps to check that the driver’s name, registration plate and vehicle details match those shown in the app.

If something feels wrong, he added, passengers should try to get off at a safe location, seek help from people nearby and contact police immediately.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 27, 2026, 1:14 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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