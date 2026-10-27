Woman jumps off motorcycle to escape sexually harassing rider

A woman jumped off a motorcycle after the app-based rider allegedly sexually harassed her and refused to let her get off in Bangkok. Nearby motorcycle taxi drivers detained the man until police arrived.

The incident came to light after a Facebook user shared a video showing the confrontation, prompting reporters to speak with one of the drivers who helped the woman.

Pan, a 44 year old driver who was one of those who stepped in, said the woman had booked the ride at about 10am from Ratchadaphisek Soi 36.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the journey, the rider allegedly made sexually inappropriate remarks and touched her leg. She became frightened and asked to get off, but the rider refused and continued driving towards Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

When the motorcycle became stuck in traffic, she jumped off and ran towards a nearby motorcycle taxi stand, crying and asking for help.

Pan said he and several other motorcycle taxi drivers immediately stepped in and surrounded the rider to prevent him from leaving.

The man reportedly continued trying to approach the woman despite several drivers standing nearby, prompting the group to restrain him.

They called Phahon Yothin police, and approximately five to six officers arrived to take the man into custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police planned to assess whether the rider had any medical or mental health conditions requiring attention before questioning him further at the station.

The woman was unharmed, and her family accompanied her to the police station. Before leaving, she thanked Pan and the other drivers with a wai for helping her.

Pan urged passengers using motorcycle ride-hailing apps to check that the driver’s name, registration plate and vehicle details match those shown in the app.

If something feels wrong, he added, passengers should try to get off at a safe location, seek help from people nearby and contact police immediately.

In similar news