Why Bangkok is the only province in Thailand that elects its own governor

If you live in Thailand as a foreigner, you have probably noticed something curious during election season. Every few years, Bangkok erupts into a noisy, colourful campaign for a new governor, with posters on every corner and televised debates. Yet in the other 76 provinces, from Chiang Mai to Phuket, no such race ever happens. The governors there simply appear, appointed from above. So why is the capital the only place where residents choose their own leader?

A country run from the centre

Thailand is a unitary state, which means power flows from the centre outward rather than being shared with strong regional governments. This centralised structure dates back to the reign of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V), who from the 1890s onward replaced semi-independent local rulers with officials appointed by the central government in Bangkok.

That system never really went away. In all 76 provinces today, the governor is appointed by the Ministry of Interior, typically a senior civil servant rotated in from elsewhere rather than a local figure. Governors are deliberately moved between provinces to prevent any one official from building an entrenched local power base.

The provincial governor is not there to represent the people who live in the province. The role is to implement national policy and coordinate the work of government ministries on the ground, acting essentially as the central government’s agent in the region.

How Bangkok became the exception

Bangkok’s special status was born out of practical necessity. In 1972, the former provinces of Phra Nakhon and Thonburi were merged to create the special administrative area of Bangkok, which combines the functions of a province with those of a municipality. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Act then gave residents the right to vote for their own governor, replacing the system of ministerial appointment, with the aim of making the leadership of a rapidly growing capital more accountable and more responsive to challenges like urbanisation, transport, and flooding.

Bangkok has directly elected its governors since 1975. The reasoning was that the capital was simply a unique case. According to a parliamentary research report, Bangkok’s sheer size, complexity, and national importance set it apart, and the government believed direct elections could work there because of its stronger institutions and more politically engaged population.

Why the rest of the country was left out

Here is the part that reveals the real politics. While Bangkok gained this electoral autonomy, successive governments resisted extending the same right to other provinces, preferring to keep provincial governors as Interior Ministry appointees so the central government retained control over local administration.

The reluctance often came down to a fear of national fragmentation. One striking example comes from the academic Thanet Charoenmuang, who campaigned for an elected governor in Chiang Mai in the early 1990s. He recalled that the Ministry of Interior rejected the idea on the grounds that Chiang Mai shared a border with Myanmar, and officials feared the province might one day break away.

Whether or not that fear was realistic, it captures the instinct that has shaped Thai governance for more than a century: that loosening central control is dangerous.

A common misconception: Bangkok is not entirely alone

It is worth clearing up one detail that even many residents get wrong. Bangkok is the only full province-level government with an elected leader, but it is not the only place in Thailand where people elect a local executive. Pattaya, which holds special administrative status, also directly elects its own leader, though it sits under the administration of Chonburi province rather than standing as a province in its own right.

There is also a layer of local democracy that does exist nationwide. Every province has a Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) with a chairperson and councillors who have been directly elected since 2003. But the PAO is not the same as the governor. It manages certain local services and budgets, while real administrative authority still rests with the appointed governor. In short, provinces can elect a body that influences local development, but not the official who actually runs the province.

The contrast between Bangkok and everywhere else has made the capital’s governor race a national event. Since 1975, the election has become a barometer of public mood, a testing ground for new political ideas and personalities, and a launchpad for national figures. One former Bangkok governor, Samak Sundaravej, went on to become prime minister.

Calls to extend elected governorships across the country resurface regularly, framed by supporters as a way to deepen democracy and improve local efficiency. Yet nearly 50 years on, few governments have pushed for nationwide reform, and Bangkok remains the only province with an elected governor. For the rest of Thailand, the man or woman in charge still arrives by appointment, not by the ballot.

It is worth noting that Bangkok’s own democratic rights have not always been secure either. Elections for the Bangkok governor were suspended during periods of military rule, from 1977 to 1985 and again from 2014 to 2022, when the post was filled by ministerial appointment instead. The most recent election, in May 2022, restored the city’s right to choose.

For foreigners trying to make sense of Thai politics, Bangkok’s elected governor is a useful window into the whole system. It shows that local democracy in Thailand is possible, but it remains the carefully guarded exception rather than the rule.