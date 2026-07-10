Residents evacuated after road subsidence near MRT water leak scene

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 10, 2026, 9:45 AM
1 minute read
Residents evacuated after road subsidence near MRT water leak scene
Photo via Facebook/ กรุงเทพมหานคร

Residents living near Wongwian Yai Roundabout and along Prachathipok Road have been ordered to evacuate after ground subsidence developed following a water leak at the construction site of the MRT Purple Line South extension in Bangkok.

The leak was first detected in an underground sump pit on Wednesday, July 8. The sump pit forms part of the ongoing construction of the MRT Purple Line South project.

When the leak was initially reported, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) said the situation was under control and that there was no impact on the construction project or surrounding ground conditions.

However, yesterday, July 9, residents near Wongwian Yai Roundabout and Prachathipok Road reported signs of ground movement. A subsequent inspection confirmed road subsidence and cracking at Wongwian Yai Intersection.

Water leak at MRT construction site in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ กรุงเทพมหานคร

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Deputy Governor Wissanu Subsomphon visited the site to assess the situation and oversee the response. Chadchart instructed the construction contractor and relevant agencies to implement three immediate measures.

The first measure was the evacuation of residents living closest to the affected area, particularly those in commercial buildings within a 30 metre radius of the incident.

According to Thai PBS, about 60 residents were advised to leave their properties for one week and take essential belongings and valuables with them.

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Authorities also closed a section of Prachathipok Road between Ban Kaek Intersection and Wongwian Yai Intersection, covering approximately 200 metres.

Water leak Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ กรุงเทพมหานคร

Officials said the closure was intended to protect motorists and reduce vibrations from traffic that could affect nearby buildings.

The third measure involved establishing a command centre to coordinate the emergency response, prevent further water leakage and soil erosion, and monitor the affected area.

The Khlong San District Office advised affected residents to report to the joint command centre near the King Taksin the Great Monument, where the MRTA has arranged temporary accommodation.

Officials continue to inspect nearby buildings, measure ground movement and monitor vibration and structural tilt around the clock using the ScopeEye monitoring system installed by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation in cooperation with Urban Search and Rescue Thailand.

Road crack and subsides after MRT water leak
Photo via Facebook/ กรุงเทพมหานคร

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 10, 2026, 9:45 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.