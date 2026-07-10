Residents evacuated after road subsidence near MRT water leak scene

Residents living near Wongwian Yai Roundabout and along Prachathipok Road have been ordered to evacuate after ground subsidence developed following a water leak at the construction site of the MRT Purple Line South extension in Bangkok.

The leak was first detected in an underground sump pit on Wednesday, July 8. The sump pit forms part of the ongoing construction of the MRT Purple Line South project.

When the leak was initially reported, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) said the situation was under control and that there was no impact on the construction project or surrounding ground conditions.

However, yesterday, July 9, residents near Wongwian Yai Roundabout and Prachathipok Road reported signs of ground movement. A subsequent inspection confirmed road subsidence and cracking at Wongwian Yai Intersection.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Deputy Governor Wissanu Subsomphon visited the site to assess the situation and oversee the response. Chadchart instructed the construction contractor and relevant agencies to implement three immediate measures.

The first measure was the evacuation of residents living closest to the affected area, particularly those in commercial buildings within a 30 metre radius of the incident.

According to Thai PBS, about 60 residents were advised to leave their properties for one week and take essential belongings and valuables with them.

Authorities also closed a section of Prachathipok Road between Ban Kaek Intersection and Wongwian Yai Intersection, covering approximately 200 metres.

Officials said the closure was intended to protect motorists and reduce vibrations from traffic that could affect nearby buildings.

The third measure involved establishing a command centre to coordinate the emergency response, prevent further water leakage and soil erosion, and monitor the affected area.

The Khlong San District Office advised affected residents to report to the joint command centre near the King Taksin the Great Monument, where the MRTA has arranged temporary accommodation.

Officials continue to inspect nearby buildings, measure ground movement and monitor vibration and structural tilt around the clock using the ScopeEye monitoring system installed by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation in cooperation with Urban Search and Rescue Thailand.