Vocational students clash at BTS Siam, two hurt

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 7, 2026, 1:39 PM
1 minute read
Vocational students clash at BTS Siam, two hurt | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of @mmukbill/@firstfnn_ via X

Two vocational students were injured this morning, September 7, after a fight broke out among a group of students near BTS Siam station in Bangkok, with police believing a knife was used.

The incident happened at around 8am, and a bystander filmed the confrontation as commuters looked on.

Initial reports say two people were hurt and are believed to have been attacked with a bladed weapon. Pathum Wan police officers responded to contain the situation and secure the area, with crime prevention and suppression officers from Pathum Wan Police Station deployed to the scene.

Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 6 and Pathum Wan police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved, with a view to bringing charges. Full details of the cause of the fight and the weapon used remain under investigation.

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Similarly, clashes involving vocational students have occurred repeatedly in Bangkok this year. In August, eight students were detained after rival groups fought on a Pathum Wan skywalk, leaving four people injured, while in May, two teenagers were arrested over the stabbing of a 15 year old vocational student in Bueng Kum district, with police in that case also relying on CCTV footage to trace the attackers.

In March, 2025, five people were hurt, two of them stabbed, when a brawl involving vocational students armed with knives broke out at a Pathum Wan shopping mall on Phayathai Road, with officers again reviewing camera footage after the attackers fled the scene.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 7, 2026, 1:39 PM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.