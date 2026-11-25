A Vietnamese man wanted in his home country on a drug-related warrant has been arrested in Bangkok, where he had been running an online flower business, immigration police said today, November 25.

Officers cancelled his permission to stay in Thailand before detaining him in Rat Burana district and handed him to an Immigration Bureau investigation unit for further legal action.

The Immigration Bureau identified the 29 year old man only by the pseudonym Nguyen.

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Police in Cau Giay district, Hanoi, issued a warrant for his arrest in 2022 on a charge of encouraging or supporting illegal drug use.

According to investigators from Immigration Division 1, Nguyen made his living in Thailand by selling and arranging flowers online and by handling flower imports. He lived with his family in a residential community in Rat Burana, reportedly to make himself harder for officers to trace.

Before making the arrest, investigators checked his background, passport details and records of his entries into and departures from Thailand, and worked with other agencies to confirm the Vietnamese warrant.

Once it was confirmed, officers cancelled his permission to stay and detained him when he appeared at his home.

Earlier in October, a Vietnamese man wanted under an INTERPOL Red Notice over an alleged property sales scheme worth about 80 billion dong, or around 150 million baht, was detained in Phuket.

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