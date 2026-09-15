Bangkok guard charged after punching delivery rider in front of child

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 15, 2026, 1:39 PM
2 minutes read
Bangkok guard charged after punching delivery rider in front of child | Thaiger
Photo via บ้านเรารามคำแหง/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

A Bangkok security guard has been charged after a female food delivery rider was punched in front of her child and threatened with a gun during a confrontation at a housing estate.

The incident drew attention after footage circulating on social media showed the confrontation. The guard appeared intoxicated in the footage, while the rider was described as a single mother who had brought her child with her while making food deliveries by motorcycle.

The confrontation reportedly began after the guard collided with the rider before the situation escalated. He was accused of assaulting the woman and later pulling out a gun to threaten her.

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A Bangkok delivery rider was punched in front of her child and threatened with a gun by an unlicensed security guard, police said.
Photo via บ้านเรารามคำแหง

Yesterday, September 14, police ordered checks into whether the guard was properly licensed and whether his employer had complied with requirements under Thailand’s security business law.

Police identified the guard only as Somsak. He was working in the jurisdiction of Bang Chan Police Station for a private security company.

Checks found that the company itself held a valid security business licence. However, Somsak did not hold an individual security guard licence.

Police said working as a security guard without the required licence is an offence under Section 63 of the Security Business Act, carrying up to three months in prison and a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

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The company also faces action for assigning an unlicensed person to security duties. That offence carries up to six months in prison and a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

A Bangkok delivery rider was punched in front of her child and threatened with a gun by an unlicensed security guard, police said.
Photo via เรารักด่านตรวจ

The Metropolitan Police Bureau, acting as the registrar, issued the company a written warning over the violation. Police said the company’s licence could be revoked if it commits the same type of offence four times within one year.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau also instructed investigators at Bang Chan Police Station to pursue all applicable charges arising from the case.

Investigators questioned the rider and sent her to Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital to have her injuries examined.

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Police summoned Somsak to acknowledge charges of assault causing bodily or mental harm and threatening another person in a way that caused fear or alarm.

He was later taken to court, where police sought permission to detain him while the case proceeds.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 15, 2026, 1:39 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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