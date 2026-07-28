Bangkok checkpoint uncovers five undocumented Myanmar migrants

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 28, 2026, 4:25 PM
1 minute read
Bangkok checkpoint uncovers five undocumented Myanmar migrants | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from FM91

Seven Myanmar nationals were arrested yesterday, July 27, after police intercepted a car carrying five undocumented migrants during a late-night alcohol checkpoint in Bangkok.

Officers stopped a black sedan with Kanchanaburi licence plates at a checkpoint on Phetkasem Road in Nong Khaem district. The 25 year old driver, a Myanmar national, and his 33 year old passenger, also from Myanmar, were able to communicate in Thai.

Police found five other Myanmar nationals crammed into the rear of the vehicle, including two men who were allegedly hiding behind the back seats. The five passengers were unable to communicate in Thai and could not produce passports or any immigration documents.

During questioning, the driver and front-seat passenger allegedly admitted they had been hired by a man known only as Joe to transport the five migrants.

Police said the group had crossed into Thailand through a natural border crossing in Kanchanaburi before being taken to a temporary stop in Sam Phran district, Nakhon Pathom.

The pair allegedly told investigators they were transporting the migrants to Samut Prakan for 900 baht per person.

Two Myanmar men and five undocumented Myanmar migrants were arrested in Bangkok after police stopped a car during a late-night checkpoint.
Photo via FM91

Police seized the car and two notebooks containing records and names allegedly linked to illegal migrant transportation.

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The two men were charged with helping illegal migrants enter or remain in Thailand unlawfully. Under Section 64 of Thailand’s Immigration Act, knowingly sheltering, concealing or otherwise assisting a person who has entered the country illegally to avoid arrest carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 50,000 baht, or both.

The five passengers were charged with being in Thailand without permission. Under Section 81 of Thailand’s Immigration Act, the offence carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

FM91 reported that police are expanding the investigation to locate the alleged organiser, known only as Joe.

Elsewhere, earlier in January, highway police arrested a pickup truck driver and uncovered 25 undocumented Myanmar migrant workers after a late-night pursuit on a major road in Nakhon Sawan.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 28, 2026, 4:25 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.