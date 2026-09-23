Ukrainian patient reports problems after nose reconstruction in Bangkok

A Ukrainian man complained to a Thai news agency about a Bangkok doctor after undergoing nose surgery and later experiencing breathing difficulties and other health problems.

The foreign man, identified as Pavlo, and his friend approached Channel 7HD on September 23 to seek assistance. He said he experienced problems following treatment for a fractured nose at a hospital in Bang Kho Laem district, Bangkok, on September 12 last year.

Pavlo said the doctor performed surgery using bone taken from his rib to reconstruct his nose. The treatment cost 350,000 baht.

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He said he experienced abnormal symptoms after the surgery, particularly difficulty breathing and a feeling of obstruction in his airways.

Pavlo later returned to the doctor who performed the surgery. He said the doctor told him that the symptoms were a normal side effect of the operation.

On February 2 this year, Pavlo underwent a medical examination which showed that he had a fractured rib. The discovery raised further concerns about the outcome of his treatment.

Pavlo then checked the doctor’s professional background with a well-known university in the United States, which he believed was the institution where the doctor had studied.

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He said information he found described the doctor as one of the three best doctors in the ASEAN region for procedures of this type. Based on the information he found about the doctor’s qualifications and experience, Pavlo decided to undergo the surgery.

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However, Pavlo later experienced continuing health problems. He said further checks into the doctor’s background found information suggesting that the doctor had previously paid compensation to a foreign patient following an alleged treatment error.

The discovery prompted Pavlo to file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD). However, he said he had not yet received an update on the case.

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Channel 7HD then checked the hospital’s records with the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS). The department reportedly confirmed that the medical facility was legally registered and held a valid operating licence.

The doctor named in the complaint was also found in the Medical Council of Thailand’s register and has held a medical licence since 1989.

The checks therefore produced conflicting information about the doctor’s background and qualifications. Channel 7HD subsequently accompanied Pavlo to the CPPD on September 23 to follow up on the progress of his complaint.

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