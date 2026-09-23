Ukrainian patient reports problems after nose reconstruction in Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 23, 2026, 6:10 PM
2 minutes read
Ukrainian patient reports problems after nose reconstruction in Bangkok
Photo via Channel 7

A Ukrainian man complained to a Thai news agency about a Bangkok doctor after undergoing nose surgery and later experiencing breathing difficulties and other health problems.

The foreign man, identified as Pavlo, and his friend approached Channel 7HD on September 23 to seek assistance. He said he experienced problems following treatment for a fractured nose at a hospital in Bang Kho Laem district, Bangkok, on September 12 last year.

Pavlo said the doctor performed surgery using bone taken from his rib to reconstruct his nose. The treatment cost 350,000 baht.

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He said he experienced abnormal symptoms after the surgery, particularly difficulty breathing and a feeling of obstruction in his airways.

Ukrainian man faces health problems after Bangkok treatment
Photo via Channel 7

Pavlo later returned to the doctor who performed the surgery. He said the doctor told him that the symptoms were a normal side effect of the operation.

On February 2 this year, Pavlo underwent a medical examination which showed that he had a fractured rib. The discovery raised further concerns about the outcome of his treatment.

Pavlo then checked the doctor’s professional background with a well-known university in the United States, which he believed was the institution where the doctor had studied.

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Nose surgery mishap
Photo via Channel 7

He said information he found described the doctor as one of the three best doctors in the ASEAN region for procedures of this type. Based on the information he found about the doctor’s qualifications and experience, Pavlo decided to undergo the surgery.

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However, Pavlo later experienced continuing health problems. He said further checks into the doctor’s background found information suggesting that the doctor had previously paid compensation to a foreign patient following an alleged treatment error.

The discovery prompted Pavlo to file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD). However, he said he had not yet received an update on the case.

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Foreign patient complaints Bangkok doctor
Photo via Channel 7

Channel 7HD then checked the hospital’s records with the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS). The department reportedly confirmed that the medical facility was legally registered and held a valid operating licence.

The doctor named in the complaint was also found in the Medical Council of Thailand’s register and has held a medical licence since 1989.

The checks therefore produced conflicting information about the doctor’s background and qualifications. Channel 7HD subsequently accompanied Pavlo to the CPPD on September 23 to follow up on the progress of his complaint.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 23, 2026, 6:10 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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