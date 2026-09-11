Tsutaya Bookstore sets October 20 opening for first Thai branch at One Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 11, 2026, 4:31 PM
1 minute read
Tsutaya Bookstore sets October 20 opening for first Thai branch at One Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo via Prachachat

Japanese chain Tsutaya Bookstore will open its first Thailand branch at The Storeys zone of One Bangkok shopping mall on October 20.

Some Thai people who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s may remember Tsutaya as a video and DVD rental store. Its parent company, Cultural Convenience Club (CCC), previously operated the rental business in Thailand from 2000 to 2017.

CCC returned to Thailand this year with Tsutaya Bookstore rather than its former rental business. The bookstore chain has already expanded across Japan, Taiwan, China, Malaysia and Cambodia.

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The new Tsutaya Bookstore at One Bangkok is the result of a partnership between Tsutaya Bookstore Malaysia and Asia Books, the bookstore business under Berli Jucker (BJC).

Tsutaya Bookstore in Bangkok Thailand
Photo via Prachachat

The branch will span more than 1,000 square metres across two floors. Its design follows the concept of The Waves of Wisdom, focusing on simple, airy and natural elements that reflect Japanese design.

The shelves will feature more than 50,000 book and magazine titles in Thai and English. The selection will cover literature, business, art, lifestyle and children’s books.

Tsutaya Bookstore will have four main features. The first is lifestyle curation, with books arranged alongside Japanese stationery and design goods to connect reading with visitors’ lifestyles, preferences and passions and encourage them to discover new interests.

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A children’s and manga zone will offer more than 15,000 children’s titles, as well as manga and licensed anime merchandise.

One Bangkok welcome first branch of Japanese bookstore Tsutaya
Photo via Marketingoops

The store will also feature a Thai Art Exhibition Corner, providing space for young Thai artists to showcase their work and creativity.

Beyond books and art, Tsutaya Bookstore will have a cafe offering food and beverages created in collaboration with Wawee Coffee from Chiang Mai and Dutch cocoa brand Cocoa Dutch.

The bookstore will hold its grand opening on October 20. More information about the store and its activities is available on its newly launched Facebook page, Tsutaya Bookstore Thailand.

Tsutaya Bookstore at One Bangkok
Photo via Marketingoops

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 11, 2026, 4:31 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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