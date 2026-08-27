Transgender driver denies accusation despite 240mg% of alcohol in system

A Thai transwoman was arrested for drunk driving in Bangkok after crashing into a motorcycle and later appearing to suck, rather than blow, into a breathalyser during an alcohol test.

Traffic police officer Pawitchart Somjit shared footage of the incident on Facebook on August 26, highlighting the dangers and consequences of drunk driving.

The footage, which was later shared by several news agencies, showed Pawitchart and other officers following a grey sedan before it stopped at a red light at an intersection in Bueng Kum district.

The driver lowered the car window and played loud music. Officers ordered her to turn the music off and got out of their vehicle to question her.

She initially refused to comply, prompting Pawitchart to repeat the order more firmly. The officer then switched off the car’s engine to prevent her from driving away and asked her to hand over her identification card.

The woman continued to refuse to leave her car. During a conversation, a can and a bottle of beer were noticed inside the vehicle.

A motorcyclist involved in the incident later arrived and told police that the woman had crashed into the back of his motorcycle, injuring his girlfriend.

The transwoman denied being involved in the collision and asked the motorcyclist to provide evidence. She was eventually taken to a police station for questioning and an alcohol test.

Officers instructed her how to use the breathalyser and asked her to blow into the device. However, they stopped her after noticing that she appeared to be sucking on it instead.

Police instructed her to repeat the test correctly, but she refused and accused officers of trying to falsely charge her.

She eventually blew into the breathalyser, which recorded 240 milligrammes per cent of alcohol. The legal limit is 50 milligrammes per cent.

According to Amarin TV, police initially charged the transwoman with drunk driving. Police are continuing to review CCTV footage and gather evidence before deciding on any further charges related to the motorcycle collision.

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