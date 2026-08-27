Transgender driver denies accusation despite 240mg% of alcohol in system

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 27, 2026, 3:43 PM
1 minute read
Transgender driver denies accusation despite 240mg% of alcohol in system | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ปวิธชาติ สมจิตร

A Thai transwoman was arrested for drunk driving in Bangkok after crashing into a motorcycle and later appearing to suck, rather than blow, into a breathalyser during an alcohol test.

Traffic police officer Pawitchart Somjit shared footage of the incident on Facebook on August 26, highlighting the dangers and consequences of drunk driving.

The footage, which was later shared by several news agencies, showed Pawitchart and other officers following a grey sedan before it stopped at a red light at an intersection in Bueng Kum district.

The driver lowered the car window and played loud music. Officers ordered her to turn the music off and got out of their vehicle to question her.

Transwoman escapes drunk driving charge
Photo via Facebook/ ปวิธชาติ สมจิตร

She initially refused to comply, prompting Pawitchart to repeat the order more firmly. The officer then switched off the car’s engine to prevent her from driving away and asked her to hand over her identification card.

The woman continued to refuse to leave her car. During a conversation, a can and a bottle of beer were noticed inside the vehicle.

A motorcyclist involved in the incident later arrived and told police that the woman had crashed into the back of his motorcycle, injuring his girlfriend.

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The transwoman denied being involved in the collision and asked the motorcyclist to provide evidence. She was eventually taken to a police station for questioning and an alcohol test.

Thai transwoman suck breathalyser to escape charges
Photo via Facebook/ ปวิธชาติ สมจิตร

Officers instructed her how to use the breathalyser and asked her to blow into the device. However, they stopped her after noticing that she appeared to be sucking on it instead.

Police instructed her to repeat the test correctly, but she refused and accused officers of trying to falsely charge her.

She eventually blew into the breathalyser, which recorded 240 milligrammes per cent of alcohol. The legal limit is 50 milligrammes per cent.

According to Amarin TV, police initially charged the transwoman with drunk driving. Police are continuing to review CCTV footage and gather evidence before deciding on any further charges related to the motorcycle collision.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 27, 2026, 3:43 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.