‘Sorry for bringing money into your country’: Foreign tourists clash with Thai woman on BTS

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 24, 2026, 12:33 PM
2 minutes read
‘Sorry for bringing money into your country’: Foreign tourists clash with Thai woman on BTS | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from TikTok @1234aaawry

A video showing an argument between a Thai passenger and a group of foreign tourists on a BTS train in Bangkok has gone viral after a disagreement over noise escalated into a heated confrontation.

The video was posted on TikTok yesterday, July 23, by the Thai passenger under the username @1234aaawry.

The confrontation began after a group of tourists spoke loudly on the BTS train, prompting the Thai woman to record them on her phone. When one of the tourists noticed and tried to block her camera, she said, “Just tell them [to be] silent, okay?”

One of the tourists said the group had been talking because they did not know where to go. The Thai woman replied that they should speak at a normal volume because people in Thailand generally do not shout on public transport.

The exchange escalated after one of the male tourists replied, “Sorry for bringing money into your country.” The pair then traded insults, with both sides using profanity.

During the argument, the tourists repeated that they did not know which station to get off at after their tour guide did not tell them. The Thai woman replied that if they wanted to visit tourist attractions, they should use the Sukhumvit Line, adding that commuters mainly used the line they were on.

Toward the end of the video, one of the tourists threatened to call the police, claiming that the group was under 18. The woman responded, “Call the police.”

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The confrontation ended when the train arrived at the next station. Before leaving, both sides sarcastically shouted “Bye bye” at each other and exchanged further insults.

The video has since gone viral on social media. One commenter, who claimed to have been on the same train, said the group was travelling with a tour guide who repeatedly asked them to keep their voices down, but they ignored the requests. The commenter added that security were called at Saphan Taksin station but were unable to intervene.

The tourists’ remark about “bringing money into your country” also drew heavy criticism online, with some users describing it as discriminatory.

The tour operator organising the students’ trip has apologised in a message sent to our newsroom today, July 24.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 24, 2026, 12:33 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.