Three Nigerians arrested in Bangkok cocaine investigation

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 18, 2026, 9:51 AM
2 minutes read
Three Nigerians arrested in Bangkok cocaine investigation
Photo via MGR Online

Three Nigerian men were arrested during a Bangkok drug investigation in which police seized approximately 103 grammes of cocaine, along with chalk and baking soda allegedly used to increase its volume.

The Immigration Bureau announced the operation yesterday, October 17, following a joint investigation involving immigration officers and anti-narcotics police.

Officers initially investigated a 42 year old Nigerian man, identified only as Mr F, who was suspected of regularly selling cocaine to foreign customers.

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An undercover officer arranged to buy cocaine from him. At around 7.10pm, Mr F allegedly arrived by car and handed over four small packages wrapped in black plastic, containing approximately 2.4 grammes of cocaine.

Police approached him after he got out of the car and attempted to escape.

A Bangkok cocaine investigation led to three Nigerian arrests and the seizure of 103 grammes of cocaine, plus chalk and baking soda.
Photo via MGR Online

A search uncovered the money used in the undercover purchase, which Mr F admitted receiving from the drug sale. He was arrested on charges of selling a Category 2 narcotic without permission for commercial distribution.

Officers then expanded the investigation to a restaurant in the Nawamin area, where African nationals were known to gather. Several people reportedly attempted to flee when police arrived.

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During immigration checks, officers arrested a 21 year old Nigerian man, identified as Mr C, after discovering that he had overstayed his permission to remain in Thailand.

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Meanwhile, questioning of Mr F led investigators to another Nigerian man, identified as Mr D, aged 43, who was suspected of supplying the cocaine.

A Bangkok cocaine investigation led to three Nigerian arrests and the seizure of 103 grammes of cocaine, plus chalk and baking soda.
Photo via MGR Online

Police monitored a nearby apartment building and approached the 43 year old after seeing him come downstairs. He could not produce a passport or documents showing permission to remain in Thailand.

A search of his room uncovered approximately 101 grammes of cocaine, numerous plastic bags used for packaging drugs and a digital weighing scale.

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Officers also found blackboard chalk, baking soda, a blender and measuring cups.

According to police, Mr D admitted buying the chalk and baking soda to mix with cocaine, increasing its volume and the profits he could make from selling it.

A Bangkok cocaine investigation led to three Nigerian arrests and the seizure of 103 grammes of cocaine, plus chalk and baking soda.
Photo via MGR Online

Police estimated that the additional 101 grammes of cocaine could have been worth more than 400,000 baht if sold. Investigators also uncovered financial transactions totalling more than 2 million baht during the operation.

Mr D was charged with illegally possessing cocaine for sale and entering and staying in Thailand without permission, while Mr C faced an immigration overstay charge.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 18, 2026, 9:51 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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