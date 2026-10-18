Three Nigerians arrested in Bangkok cocaine investigation

Three Nigerian men were arrested during a Bangkok drug investigation in which police seized approximately 103 grammes of cocaine, along with chalk and baking soda allegedly used to increase its volume.

The Immigration Bureau announced the operation yesterday, October 17, following a joint investigation involving immigration officers and anti-narcotics police.

Officers initially investigated a 42 year old Nigerian man, identified only as Mr F, who was suspected of regularly selling cocaine to foreign customers.

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An undercover officer arranged to buy cocaine from him. At around 7.10pm, Mr F allegedly arrived by car and handed over four small packages wrapped in black plastic, containing approximately 2.4 grammes of cocaine.

Police approached him after he got out of the car and attempted to escape.

A search uncovered the money used in the undercover purchase, which Mr F admitted receiving from the drug sale. He was arrested on charges of selling a Category 2 narcotic without permission for commercial distribution.

Officers then expanded the investigation to a restaurant in the Nawamin area, where African nationals were known to gather. Several people reportedly attempted to flee when police arrived.

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During immigration checks, officers arrested a 21 year old Nigerian man, identified as Mr C, after discovering that he had overstayed his permission to remain in Thailand.

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Meanwhile, questioning of Mr F led investigators to another Nigerian man, identified as Mr D, aged 43, who was suspected of supplying the cocaine.

Police monitored a nearby apartment building and approached the 43 year old after seeing him come downstairs. He could not produce a passport or documents showing permission to remain in Thailand.

A search of his room uncovered approximately 101 grammes of cocaine, numerous plastic bags used for packaging drugs and a digital weighing scale.

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Officers also found blackboard chalk, baking soda, a blender and measuring cups.

According to police, Mr D admitted buying the chalk and baking soda to mix with cocaine, increasing its volume and the profits he could make from selling it.

Police estimated that the additional 101 grammes of cocaine could have been worth more than 400,000 baht if sold. Investigators also uncovered financial transactions totalling more than 2 million baht during the operation.

Mr D was charged with illegally possessing cocaine for sale and entering and staying in Thailand without permission, while Mr C faced an immigration overstay charge.

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