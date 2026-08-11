The hidden risks behind Thailand’s cheap cosmetic surgery holidays, an Australian report warns

Australian TV investigation puts spotlight on botched cosmetic surgery tourism in Thailand

An Australian television investigation has cast a harsh light on Thailand’s cosmetic surgery tourism industry. The report featured accounts from women who say cheap procedures in Bangkok left them disfigured.

The report aired on 9 August on 60 Minutes, a long-running investigative programme on Australia’s Nine Network. In an episode titled “Destination Disaster”, reporter Amelia Adams spent six months examining the industry. She focused on one of Bangkok’s largest medical tourism operators.

According to the programme, thousands of Australians travel to Thailand each year. The promise of a holiday combined with affordable cosmetic surgery draws them in. The investigation featured several women who said their operations went badly wrong and left them with severe scarring. In accounts widely shared after the broadcast, women described results including nipples misplaced near the armpit and thick, open scarring.

The programme framed these as the human cost behind the glossy marketing of medical tourism. It also questioned how much aftercare patients receive once they return home to Australia.

The 60 Minutes report is the latest to raise concerns about the sector. Similar complaints have appeared on consumer review platforms. Some former patients allege they faced unexpected extra charges before surgery. Others say staff told them the scarring or poor results were their own fault. Related Articles Nonthaburi governor denies special treatment for gunman former MP

Foreign man wanted for attacks on food delivery riders in Bangkok Several say they struggled to get the company to take responsibility afterwards. These are individual allegations, and no independent body has verified them.

The same platforms also carry positive reviews. A number of former patients describe well-organised experiences, skilled surgeons and results they are happy with. This agency, founded in 2006, says it has served many thousands of patients and provides a caring service to those coming to Thailand for surgery.

This is not the only recent case to draw attention to the risks. In a separate incident this month, a Thai woman said she sought legal help after a liposuction procedure at a Bangkok clinic. She said the operation left her abdomen distorted rather than toned. She alleged the clinic asked her to pay an extra 70,000 baht shortly before the procedure. She said the clinic later declined responsibility, telling her she had signed documents acknowledging the outcome. That clinic has no connection to Aussie cases.

Many Australians and other foreigners travel to Thailand for cosmetic procedures each year. For them, the report is a clear reminder. Research providers thoroughly. Understand what aftercare you will receive once you return home. Be clear about the total cost and the risks before agreeing to surgery. Thailand remains one of the world’s most popular medical tourism destinations, home to many reputable, accredited hospitals and surgeons, alongside operators whose standards have drawn questions.

The Thaiger could not verify an official response from the agency to the specific allegations in the 60 Minutes programme. As far as can be confirmed, the company has not issued a public statement addressing the broadcast.