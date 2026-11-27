Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra today, November 27, urged the Transport Ministry to cap airfares. He said return tickets for his Loy Krathong trip to Chiang Mai came close to 30,000 baht.

Thaksin raised the complaint in a Facebook post this morning. His secretary tried to book seats on a low-cost airline and found tickets very hard to get. The cheapest return fare topped 13,000 baht. A ticket change lifted it to 23,000 baht, and a booking website took it to almost 30,000 baht. Thaksin said that exceeds a return ticket to Hong Kong.

He did not name the airline, the website or the travel dates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thaksin said his Thai Rak Thai government brought low-cost airlines to Thailand 20 years ago so ordinary people could fly. Airlines once competed on discounts, he wrote, and a Chiang Mai to Bangkok return ticket once sold for 999 baht. Carriers now compete to be a “High Cost Airline”, he said, while service stays at economy level.

He asked the ministry to set a maximum fare, a measure he called Cap Max. Any variable tied to fuel prices should be fair, he added. Thaksin said he complained once before, under the government of his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, but agencies were slow to cooperate. He described the post as a complaint on behalf of ordinary people.

Thailand already sets fare ceilings on controlled domestic routes. Low-cost carriers may charge up to 9.40 baht per kilometre, and full-service airlines up to 13 baht. For the 566-kilometre Bangkok to Chiang Mai route, the low-cost limit works out to 5,320 baht one way. Airport charges, VAT and add-ons such as baggage sit outside that limit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy government spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said on November 17 that the aviation regulator has no power over foreign-registered online travel agencies, some of which sold domestic tickets above the ceiling. Officials and six airlines traced the Loy Krathong price rise to festival demand and fuel bills, roughly 35% of what carriers spend to operate.

The same meeting put more aircraft in the air. Airlines ran 691 flights over the November 21 to 26 travel window, up from 588 a year earlier, and lifted supplementary services from 46 to 63.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival Thaksin flew for is worth a great deal to Chiang Mai. The province expected more than 250,000 visitor trips across the three days to November 25, an increase of 8.37%, with hotels 91.45% full and about 3.64 billion baht circulating, according to figures released by the provincial public relations office. Chiang Mai airport cancelled 52 flights and retimed another 137 over the same period to keep sky lanterns away from aircraft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Transport Ministry, led by Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, had not responded publicly at the time of writing.