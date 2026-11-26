A Brazilian account on X asked on Tuesday night why almost every tourist in Thailand has a wound on one leg. The post has 16.5 million views. The answer is a hot exhaust pipe.

The question came from @Berlusconnii, an account X labels as a parody, and it was written in Portuguese. “Alguem me explica por que quase todo turista na Tailandia tem um machucado na perna?” it read. That translates as “can someone explain why almost every tourist in Thailand has an injury on their leg?”

Attached was a short video credited to another user, @cejotacomenta, captioned “POV: You’re in Thailand”. It cuts between foreign visitors in the street and in a gym, and most of them have a bandage taped to a calf or an ankle. By Thursday the post had 20,000 likes and 945 replies.

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What the replies worked out

Almost nobody needed long to name the cause, and one reply put it in a single line that has since been seen 1.7 million times. “They rent a motorcycle without knowing how to ride and lean their leg on the exhaust.”

Others filled in the detail, and one wrote that “Europeans aren’t used to riding on the back of motorbikes, and the motorbikes they have are different models, so they burn themselves on the exhaust pipes”. Another pointed to “chaotic traffic, driving on the left, and the fact that anyone can rent a motorcycle with no experience”.

One reply did the thing that made the thread click, setting a photograph of a raw, coin-sized burn on a calf next to a photograph of a chrome exhaust pipe, at the same height.

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The Thailand tattoo

The injury is common enough among travellers to have earned a nickname, the Thailand tattoo. The mechanics are dull rather than dramatic, because the exhaust on a small scooter sits low on the right side, roughly where a rider’s or passenger’s lower leg goes.

Swing a bare leg over the seat, or brush past a bike parked in a narrow soi, and the metal does the rest. It takes a second of contact, which is why the burns are so often the same size and in the same place.

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What follows is less of a joke. A contact burn goes deeper than sunburn, and it sits on a part of the leg that moves and sweats all day. In Thailand’s heat and humidity it can turn into an infected wound that outlasts the holiday.

Travellers who pick one up are usually told to cool it under running water, keep it clean and covered, and have it looked at rather than walking it off.

The part that is not funny at all

Behind the bandages sits a far heavier number. Thailand’s Road Accident Victims Protection Company, which runs the national ThaiRSC accident database, puts motorcycles at 85% of every road death recorded in the country so far this year.

Most of those are Thai riders, not tourists, but the rental counter that hands a 125cc scooter to someone who has never ridden one is the same counter in both stories. The burn on the calf is the gentlest version of what can go wrong.

For anyone renting here the boring advice still holds, so wear a helmet, cover your legs, carry the licence your insurer will ask for, and mount the bike from the left.

Source: the original post on X, ThaiRSC and Kapook.

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