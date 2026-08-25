Bangkok, Doha to widen scope of economic partnership

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 25, 2026, 3:13 PM
1 minute read
Bangkok, Doha to widen scope of economic partnership | Thaiger
Photo via Royal Thai Government/Facebook

Thailand and Qatar are looking to turn their diplomatic relationship into concrete cooperation across energy, food security, medical tourism and finance, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said during a courtesy call with Qatar’s newly posted ambassador.

Anutin met Abdulaziz Mohammed K. A. Al-Sada, Qatar’s ambassador to Thailand, in the reception room on the second floor of the Thai Khu Fah Building at Government House, as the envoy paid his introductory visit after taking up the post.

Anutin welcomed him and said Bangkok was ready to work closely with Doha to strengthen ties and turn the relationship into tangible results.

Al-Sada said Qatar’s prime minister was interested in making an official visit to Thailand. He also congratulated Thailand on being chosen to host the International Monetary Fund meeting, and said Qatar planned to send a high-level delegation, including its finance minister and central bank governor, to attend.

Bangkok, Doha to widen scope of economic partnership | News by Thaiger
Photo via Royal Thai Government/Facebook

Both sides said the officials’ presence would give Bangkok and Doha another opportunity to deepen economic and financial cooperation.

Al-Sada said he was confident in Thailand’s potential as a destination for Qatari visitors, particularly for medical treatment and wellness tourism. Anutin encouraged more Qatari nationals to visit Thailand for medical care, saying the government was ready to offer them full support.

The two sides also identified energy and food security as areas for expanded cooperation. Qatar is an important energy partner for Thailand, while Thailand offered to help support Qatar’s food security and strengthen its supply chains.

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Anutin said he was confident Al-Sada’s posting would help bring the two countries closer, with cooperation extending across a wider range of areas.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 25, 2026, 3:13 PM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.