Thailand denies plan to leverage US military ties in tariff dispute

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 13, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Thailand denies plan to leverage US military ties in tariff dispute | Thaiger

BANGKOK — The Thai government has rejected foreign media reports alleging that it intends to use its long-standing military alliance with the United States as leverage in ongoing bilateral trade negotiations.

The clarification follows a Bloomberg report citing an undisclosed official. This claimed Bangkok was preparing to scale back defense cooperation, including its participation in Exercise Cobra Gold, if Washington raises import tariffs on Thai goods above 19 per cent.

The report suggested Thai negotiators were considering security ties as a counter-proposal. This comes after a 12.5 per cent tariff imposed on Thai exports under Section 301 of the US Trade Act.

Government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek dismissed the claims, emphasizing that commercial policy and national defense operate under entirely separate frameworks.

“Thailand and the United States share a broad relationship across multiple dimensions, including trade and security,” Rachada said. “Each area operates under its own framework. The government will not compromise national interests in one sector to bargain for gains in another.”

Addressing trade imbalances has become a central focus for Washington after Thailand recorded a $51.4 billion trade surplus with the US in 2025. In response to potential duty increases, Bangkok has previously offered market concessions. These include reduced tariffs on select American agricultural imports, such as beef and lamb. Bangkok has also enforced stricter rules against forced labor in export supply chains.

Thailand denies plan to leverage US military ties in tariff dispute
Photo: Cobra Gold Thailand / การฝึกร่วม-ผสม คอบร้าโกลด์

Foreign policy analysts note that leveraging defense commitments would mark a significant shift in Southeast Asian diplomacy. Moreover, Thailand holds status as one of only two treaty-ally nations for the US in Southeast Asia. This makes it a critical anchor for Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

Related Articles

Exercise Cobra Gold is co-hosted annually by the US and Thai armed forces for 44 years. It remains the largest multinational military exercise in mainland Asia. The upcoming Cobra Gold 27 iteration forms part of a multi-year defense cooperation agreement spanning 2025 to 2030. This involves over 30 participating nations in joint tactical, cyber defense, and space security operations.

Thai officials confirmed that all scheduled military cooperation programs, including Cobra Gold, will proceed as planned under established defense agreements.

Thailand denies plan to leverage US military ties in tariff dispute
Photo: Cobra Gold Thailand / การฝึกร่วม-ผสม คอบร้าโกลด์

Latest Thailand News
Thailand denies plan to leverage US military ties in tariff dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand denies plan to leverage US military ties in tariff dispute

1 minute ago
Bangkok taxi driver and rescuers fight on MRT station after road dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver and rescuers fight on MRT station after road dispute

1 hour ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 14 to 16) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 14 to 16)

1 hour ago
Thailand pushes default child safety settings on new phones | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes default child safety settings on new phones

2 hours ago
French tourists claim cannabis smuggling gang use free holidays in Thailand to trick them | Thaiger Crime News

French tourists claim cannabis smuggling gang use free holidays in Thailand to trick them

2 hours ago
38th death reported in Bangkok nightclub fire, with 13 others remaining in treatment | Thaiger Bangkok News

38th death reported in Bangkok nightclub fire, with 13 others remaining in treatment

3 hours ago
Toyota Thailand executive urges stronger EV policy amid Indonesia bid | Thaiger Automotive

Toyota Thailand executive urges stronger EV policy amid Indonesia bid

3 hours ago
PM warns Thailand firearm licences do not cover politicians | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM warns Thailand firearm licences do not cover politicians

23 hours ago
Old photo, not new attack, police clear Phuket lion cafe | Thaiger Phuket News

Old photo, not new attack, police clear Phuket lion cafe

1 day ago
Nene Royal America&#8217;s Got Talent bid gets yes from all four judges | Thaiger Thailand News

Nene Royal America’s Got Talent bid gets yes from all four judges

1 day ago
Govt proposes fee on foreign visitors alongside domestic travel subsidy | Thaiger Thailand News

Govt proposes fee on foreign visitors alongside domestic travel subsidy

1 day ago
Thailand approves seven-point school safety plan after shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand approves seven-point school safety plan after shooting

1 day ago
Perseid meteor shower 2026 peaks on Mother&#8217;s Day in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Perseid meteor shower 2026 peaks on Mother’s Day in Thailand

1 day ago
Many foreigners are going broke in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Many foreigners are going broke in Thailand

1 day ago
Conservation activist Psi Samut calls for foreign workers to learn Thai | Thaiger Thailand News

Conservation activist Psi Samut calls for foreign workers to learn Thai

2 days ago
Anutin says shooting burglar at home still breaks Thai law | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin says shooting burglar at home still breaks Thai law

2 days ago
Chinese tourist bitten by lion cub at Phuket cafe pays for own rabies shots | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese tourist bitten by lion cub at Phuket cafe pays for own rabies shots

2 days ago
Foreign man arrested for attacking delivery rider, accused in string of Bangkok complaints | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man arrested for attacking delivery rider, accused in string of Bangkok complaints

2 days ago
Chiang Mai among 12 provinces facing heavy rain, flood risk | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Chiang Mai among 12 provinces facing heavy rain, flood risk

2 days ago
Thailand’s tourism growth has outpaced its sustainability record: PHIST 2026 wants to close the gap | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Thailand’s tourism growth has outpaced its sustainability record: PHIST 2026 wants to close the gap

2 days ago
Former MP gunman fined for smoking in police custody | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Former MP gunman fined for smoking in police custody

2 days ago
Israeli family allegedly threatens, attempts to attack Phuket tuk tuk driver | Thaiger Phuket News

Israeli family allegedly threatens, attempts to attack Phuket tuk tuk driver

2 days ago
Ten years in, or nothing: the rule keeping foreign teachers out of Thailand&#8217;s private school fund | Thaiger Education

Ten years in, or nothing: the rule keeping foreign teachers out of Thailand’s private school fund

2 days ago
How much does it cost to live in Thailand in 2026 | Thaiger Business News

How much does it cost to live in Thailand in 2026

2 days ago
4 Bangkok private schools seek closure, 20 to 30 others nationwide shut down | Thaiger Bangkok News

4 Bangkok private schools seek closure, 20 to 30 others nationwide shut down

2 days ago
Bangkok News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 13, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.