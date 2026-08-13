Thailand denies plan to leverage US military ties in tariff dispute

BANGKOK — The Thai government has rejected foreign media reports alleging that it intends to use its long-standing military alliance with the United States as leverage in ongoing bilateral trade negotiations.

The clarification follows a Bloomberg report citing an undisclosed official. This claimed Bangkok was preparing to scale back defense cooperation, including its participation in Exercise Cobra Gold, if Washington raises import tariffs on Thai goods above 19 per cent.

The report suggested Thai negotiators were considering security ties as a counter-proposal. This comes after a 12.5 per cent tariff imposed on Thai exports under Section 301 of the US Trade Act.

Government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek dismissed the claims, emphasizing that commercial policy and national defense operate under entirely separate frameworks.

“Thailand and the United States share a broad relationship across multiple dimensions, including trade and security,” Rachada said. “Each area operates under its own framework. The government will not compromise national interests in one sector to bargain for gains in another.”

Addressing trade imbalances has become a central focus for Washington after Thailand recorded a $51.4 billion trade surplus with the US in 2025. In response to potential duty increases, Bangkok has previously offered market concessions. These include reduced tariffs on select American agricultural imports, such as beef and lamb. Bangkok has also enforced stricter rules against forced labor in export supply chains.

Foreign policy analysts note that leveraging defense commitments would mark a significant shift in Southeast Asian diplomacy. Moreover, Thailand holds status as one of only two treaty-ally nations for the US in Southeast Asia. This makes it a critical anchor for Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

Exercise Cobra Gold is co-hosted annually by the US and Thai armed forces for 44 years. It remains the largest multinational military exercise in mainland Asia. The upcoming Cobra Gold 27 iteration forms part of a multi-year defense cooperation agreement spanning 2025 to 2030. This involves over 30 participating nations in joint tactical, cyber defense, and space security operations.

Thai officials confirmed that all scheduled military cooperation programs, including Cobra Gold, will proceed as planned under established defense agreements.