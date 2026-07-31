Thailand mulls banning petrol tuk tuks in central Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 31, 2026, 10:19 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand mulls banning petrol tuk tuks in central Bangkok | Thaiger
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The Department of Land Transport is seeking public feedback on a proposal to ban petrol-powered tuk tuks in central Bangkok as part of efforts to reduce air and noise pollution.

The proposed ban on petrol tuk tuks in Bangkok would apply to the inner city, where many of the capital’s major tourist attractions and historic landmarks, such as Wat Phra Kaew and several royal temples, are located.

According to the Ministry of Transport, reducing emissions and noise in these areas is one of the reasons behind the proposal.

The ministry opened a public consultation on the plan from July 28 to August 27, inviting members of the public to submit their opinions through the Department of Land Transport’s official website.

Bangkok to ban petrol tuk tuks in Bangkok
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Officials stressed that no final decision has been made. Petrol-powered tuk tuks could either be prohibited entirely within the designated area or face restrictions during specific periods. The government also plans to encourage the use of electric tuk tuks as part of its environmental policy.

The consultation prompted confusion among some members of the public, including tuk tuk drivers, who mistakenly believed the ban had already taken effect.

In response, Department of Land Transport Director Sorrapong Paithunpong clarified that the proposal is still undergoing the legal process and that the consultation forms part of that procedure.

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Sorrapong said officials had proposed the measure because most tuk tuks operating in Bangkok continue to use internal combustion engines, which contribute to air pollution.

He added that many of the vehicles currently in service are between 10 and 50 years old and no longer meet modern safety expectations.

According to Sorrapong, any future restrictions would include a clearly defined implementation period, with affected parties receiving advance notice before any changes come into force.

Public share opinions over plan to ban tuk tuks in Bangkok
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The proposal generated mixed reactions online. Supporters said restricting petrol-powered tuk tuks could help improve air quality and reduce noise levels in the capital. Others questioned whether targeting tuk tuks alone would make a meaningful difference to Bangkok’s overall pollution levels.

Many social media users also argued that tuk tuks are one of Bangkok’s best-known symbols and form part of the city’s cultural identity and tourism appeal.

Tuk tuk drivers also expressed concern about the proposal, saying they have relied on the vehicles for their livelihoods for many years and would struggle to afford electric replacements encouraged by the government.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 31, 2026, 10:19 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.