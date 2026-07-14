Thailand climb to 17th as FIVB releases new world rankings after VNL 2026

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team have climbed five places in the FIVB world rankings, the biggest jump of any nation, after the preliminary round of the Volleyball Nations League 2026 wrapped up on Sunday, July 13.

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) released its updated rankings after all 18 teams completed their 12 preliminary matches across three weeks of competition, which began on June 3.

Thailand added 17.50 ranking points during the tournament, lifting the side from 22nd to 17th in the world with 189.26 points. The surge was powered by a stunning straight-sets victory over second-ranked Brazil in the final week in Osaka, Japan, one of the biggest upsets of this year’s competition.

The new rankings also marked the return of Russia, who re-entered the standings in ninth place with 277.59 points after their suspension from international volleyball was lifted.

At the top, defending champions Italy remain the world number one on 467.01 points, ahead of Brazil on 400.56 and the United States on 371.71. Brazil’s points total took a significant hit following their loss to Thailand, having stood at 433.01 before that match.

Turkey sit fourth on 369.04 points, followed by Poland, Japan, China, and the Netherlands rounding out the top eight ahead of Russia and Serbia.

The VNL 2026 now moves to the finals in Macau, China, from July 22 to 26, where the top eight teams from the preliminary round will contest the quarter-finals at the Macau East Asian Games Dome. It is the first time in 15 years that the city has hosted the women’s finals.

FIVB women’s world rankings after VNL 2026 preliminary round

Italy 467.01 Brazil 400.56 United States 371.71 Turkey 369.04 Poland 338.37 Japan 335.27 China 315.20 Netherlands 294.84 Russia 277.59 Serbia 276.38 Canada 276.34 Germany 253.62 Dominican Republic 230.37 Czech Republic 220.41 France 207.28 Belgium 195.58 Thailand 189.26 Ukraine 188.10 Bulgaria 136.02